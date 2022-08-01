After nearly a decade, it's just about time for Barry Allen's run on the CW to come to a stop. It has been officially confirmed that the superhero series The Flash will be coming to an end with its ninth season next year in 2023.

Speculation surrounding the ending of the popular series was in the air after series star Grant Gustin agreed to a one-year deal back in January 2022, with many pointing to this as a signal that there may only be a single season left for the show, a speculation that has been confirmed. The news of The Flash coming to an end also confirmed the episode count for the final season, which will clock in at a total of 13 episodes. “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle,” said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace. He further added,

“And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“

Production of the ninth and final season will begin in September of this year with the season slated to release sometime in 2023. When The Flash does come to an end, it will be among some of the CW's longest-running series and will definitively hold the title of longest-running modern DC show on the CW, having outlasted Arrow by a single season after that series wrapped in 2020 after its eighth season.

Image via The CW

Along with Gustin, the cast of the series includes Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. The series was developed for TV by Geoff Johns and Andrew Kreisberg as well as Greg Berlanti, who also serves as an executive producer via Berlanti Productions along with Sarah Schechter and the previously mentioned Wallace. Warner Bros. Television is the studio that produces the series.

The series joins Batwoman as another CW DC series that has come to an end, with the Javicia Leslie-starring series being canceled back in May. The only remaining DC series on the CW now are Superman & Lois and Stargirl, with the upcoming Gotham Knights set to arrive on the network this December

The Flash season 9 will premiere in 2023.