The Flash is undoubtedly pulling out all the stops for its final season. Prior to Season 9’s debut, fans of the series knew many familiar faces would be returning to series, this includes Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen, and Keiynan Lonsdale’s Wally West. In a new exclusive clip for Episode 6, “The Good, the Bad and the Lucky,” the series has unveiled the surprise return of fan favorite character, Becky Sharpe also known as Hazard, played by Sugar Lyn Beard.

The exclusive clip sees Becky in a holding cell, arrested for allegedly attacking her fiancé, Dominic, who is now in a coma. She pleads her case to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) who agrees to defend her, assuring her she wouldn’t go to jail and everything will be fine. However, with Becky’s infamous unlucky streak, things go from bad to worse in a heartbeat when the weapon used is found. It’s a brief clip, but it perfectly captures what fans loved about Becky with her earnestness and charm on full display. Beard’s return to the show is a welcome sight as the hit series goes on its final run.

While it's exciting to see Beard back, there is a significant question looming over the clip. How is Becky back? Fans last saw the character in 2017's Season 4 and as a “bus meta,” she met an unfortunate and heartbreakingly undeserved end at the hands of Clifford DeVoe, also known as The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). With the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and new timelines allowing The Flash to seamlessly retcon events and reintroduce several characters, Becky’s return – though surprising – is not far-fetched.

The new clip does an excellent job of teasing what to expect from the episode without revealing too much, with no hint of Red Death in sight. However, we know Episode 6 is packed with several fun surprises for viewers, with Beard’s return only being the beginning. For fans of the character, the good news is that it seemed her luck was finally coming around – that is prior to being arrested for attempted murder. It is worth tuning in to see how things end for Sharpe. If there’s one character in the Arrowverse who deserves a happy ending, it's Becky Sharpe.

Who Else Is Returning for the Final Season of The Flash?

Alongside Amell and Lonsdale's previously mentioned return, Javicia Leslie, who previously played Batwoman in the Arrowverse, was cast Red Death. Other Arrowverse characters also returning include David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, and John Wesley Shipp as both Henry Allen and Jay Garrick. The Flash will also see Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne, Supergirl’s Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Teddy Sears as Hunter Zolomon/Zoom, and Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen/XS, and that’s just to name a few. Stay tuned to Collider for updates and check out the new exclusive clip of The Flash below: