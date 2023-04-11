The Flash star Grant Gustin has shared that he originally had a different ending in mind for the series finale than showrunner Eric Wallace. While speaking to TVLine, Gustin shared how he wanted Barry Allen's story to end, and originally, Gustin was hoping that Barry would die a heroic death, and he also had a popular fan theory in mind.

The fan theory would connect the end of Barry's story to the beginning of his journey as the Flash. "When I thought about it ending, there was a theory out there that Barry would sacrifice himself to keep the Speed Force alive and become the lightning bolt that inevitably struck him and create this full circle moment, which I thought was really cool," said Gustin. "And I always kinda wanted him to die a hero's death in a way, and Eric was very opposed to the idea, and really wanted to see a happy ending for Barry and Iris." Although the series finales of Supergirl and Black Lightning gave their heroes happy endings, the Arrowverse has shown heroes sacrificing themselves. The most notable example is Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen, who died during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover.

However, Gustin also said that he thinks the ending Wallace has planned will satisfy fans. "Ultimately, I think that is, probably looking back at this, and as fans revisit it, probably how they're going to want it to end," he said. "And it is nice to, you finish on a happy note. And then there's a bit of the unknown too. It's like, the story continues, you know? Our show ends, but it's left in a place where the story continues."

The Flash Foreshadowed the Death of Barry Allen

In the comic books, Barry Allen died during the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline (before returning in the 2008-2009 sequel Final Crisis). Although Gustin's version of Barry will have a happy ending, the series did foreshadow him having a similar fate. At the end of the first episode, Harrison Wells/Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) looked at a 2024 newspaper that said that the Flash would disappear in the "Crisis." In the show's fifth season, Barry's future daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) told him that he never returned after he disappeared, and that she grew up without him. Prior to "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) told Barry that he would die. However, it was actually John Wesley Shipp's Barry Allen from the 1990-1991 The Flash television series who was the one who actually died in the "Crisis."

