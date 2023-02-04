CW’s The Flash is one casualty among several DC television titles getting scrapped under David Zaslav’s new regime. The show has given fans probably the best version of the Scarlet Speedster played by Grant Gustin on TV by far and certainly aims to go out with a bang with its ninth and final season. The series has announced the return of many fan-favorite characters in the finale and among them is Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow. Fans are anticipating his return with charged emotion and expect a gripping storyline to conclude Flash’s final run. In a new interview with TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace talks about honoring Arrow’s legacy and his emotional return.

Wallace reveals that he pitched the idea of Amell’s return to Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti, whose Berlanti Production is behind several DC superhero shows such as Stargirl, Superman and Lois, Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, and more. Berlanti loved the idea and asked Wallace to pitch it to the actor. “So I got on the phone with Stephen — and this is all happening within a span of 18 hours, mind you — and I walked him through it,” Wallace tells. “He said, ‘I love it. But can we do this extra thing…?'”

Wallace refrained from telling the exact idea Amell had in mind but revealed that he found it “fantastic," adding, “And the call ended with [Amell saying], ‘I’m in. Let’s make this happen.’ It happened that fast.” What fans really want to know is how Oliver Queen will manage to come back given at the end of the Arrow series he sacrificed himself to save reality, Wallace assured fans, “We don’t change what has happened in the eight seasons of Arrow.” Rather, “we honor all of that.”

It's quite fitting that the final episode of The Flash includes Arrow as years ago it was the Arrow series led by Amell that introduced Gustin’s Flash in the “Crisis of Infinite Earths” event to protect the multiverse. As for what’s in store for the super-apropos reunion between Barry Allen and Oliver, the showrunner affirmed “There won’t be a dry eye in the house at the end of that episode,” Wallace avowed. “It’s extremely emotional.”

Along with Amell, The Flash will also bring back David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurhty in episode 9. Furthermore, other Arrowverse alums joining the upcoming season include Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer and Batwoman's Javicia Leslie appearing as Red Death. Along with Gustin, the cast of the series includes Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.

The final season of The Flash will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, February 8. You can check out the trailer for the final season below: