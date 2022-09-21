The Flash star Grant Gustin has shared one of his last times suiting up as the scarlet speedster. Gustin posted a photo on Instagram (via ComicBook.com) of the actor preparing to film the final season. In the photo, Gustin is wearing the Flash's costume without the mask or gloves. The suit appears to be the same one that the character has worn since the series' sixth season. It also features the gold boots that were given to Barry Allen by Chester Runk (Brandon McKnight) during the eighth season's "Armageddon" storyline. In the post, Gustin wrote "Last first time putting the suit on for a season..."

The Flash ending with its ninth season was announced in August. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," showrunner Eric Wallace previously said about the final season. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race." The ninth season will not only conclude The Flash, but also the Arrowverse franchise that began in 2012 with Arrow. On April 29, fellow Arrowverse series Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled. In the second season finale of Superman & Lois, it was revealed that the series takes place in an alternate universe, leaving The Flash the only Arrowverse show still running.

Gustin's version of Barry Allen first appeared in the 2013 Arrow episode "The Scientist." The Flash series premiered the following season in 2014. Over the course of the series, The Flash has gone up against many of his classic comic book villains, including the Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher), Captain Cold/Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller), the Weather Wizard/Mark Mardon (Liam McIntyre) and the Trickster/Jesse James (Mark Hamill). Barry himself has also teamed up with other speedsters like the Jay Garrick version of The Flash (John Wesley Shipp) and Kid Flash/Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale).

Image via The CW

The Flash has also worked with other heroes in the Arrowverse including Green Arrow/Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), and Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin). Barry has even met alternate universe versions of himself from Earth-90 (Shipp reprising the role from the 1990 series) and the DC Extended Universe (Ezra Miller). Throughout the series, it adapted classic comic book storylines such as "Flashpoint," "Invasion!," and "Crisis on Infinite Earths." The series also saw Barry marry Iris West (Candice Patton) and meet his future children Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher).

The final season of The Flash will air on The CW in 2023. The first eight seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, check out this promo for the show's Season 8 "Armageddon" crossover below: