After nine seasons, the story of Grant Gustin's version of Barry Allen recently crossed the finish line. The CW's The Flash aired its final episode on May 24. However, fans now have a new look of the cast celebrating the end of the show's nine-year run in new behind-the-scenes images from the final season.

One of the images features Gustin in his Flash costume (without the cowl) in front of a green screen. In the photo, Gustin is posing with a cake that says "Thank You For A Great Run." The cake also says "184," which is the number of episodes the series ended with. One of the other photos show the cast together in Barry and Iris' (Candice Patton) loft, where the couple held a party in the series finale. Another image shows Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) holding baby Nora, whose birth was featured in the finale. The adult version of Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) from the future also appeared in the episode, and was at the hospital waiting for her younger self to be born.

One of the other images shows Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, and Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash/Wally West. While the other images were from the series finale, this image is from the season's ninth episode "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To." In the episode, Wally returned as a special guest star. Arrow stars Stephen Amell (Green Arrow/Oliver Queen) and David Ramsey (Spartan/John Diggle) also appeared as guest stars in the episode. Arrow was the series that began the Arrowverse in 2012, and also featured the first appearance of Gustin's Barry Allen. It was also the first time that Oliver Queen appeared in the Arrowverse after he sacrificed himself in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. The episode was directed by Panabaker, who also played Khione and Caitlin Snow in the final season.

Image via The CW

The End of an Era for The CW

The final season of The Flash not only wrapped up the series, but also concluded the Arrowverse after 11 years. The franchise had been a big part of The CW's lineup for years, where fans could look forward to multiple superhero episodes in one week. Before the Arrowverse, Smallville aired its final five seasons on the network before it concluded in 2011. However, in 2022, The CW was purchased by Nexstar, who want to take the network in a different direction. The only two superhero shows currently on The CW are Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights. The CW has yet to announce if either show will be returning next season.

All nine seasons of The Flash are currently available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, check out this trailer for the series finale below: