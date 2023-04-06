The final season of The Flash is officially underway, and one of its biggest episodes yet guest star-wise is gearing up to air on April 26. Prior to the show's return, The CW revealed a slew of Arrowverse guest stars heading to Central City. One announcement has been at the forefront of viewers' minds since he was revealed: Stephen Amell, who led the flagship and namesake series of the Arrowverse. As earlier reported, Amell, fellow Arrow co-star David Ramsey, and The Flash alums Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy will reprise their roles in the season's ninth episode. While the show is on a three-week hiatus, three new photos featuring the group have been released.

Two of the new photos feature Barry/The Flash (Grant Gustin) teaming up with Green Arrow, Spartan (Ramsey), and Kid Flash (Lonsdale) to take on their latest foe: Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Ramamurthy). The other photo includes Ramsey as he and Barry talk, likely in some sort of confrontation as previously teased in the episode's trailer. For now, it seems that Ramsey's plans will mainly be relegated to Episode 9, as Ramamurthy and the others are only set as guest stars. However, there's no telling yet how significantly Bloodwork's actions will impact Central City.

Entitled "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To," the upcoming episode will see Team Flash host a surprise birthday party for Barry. Unfortunately, things quickly go wrong when Ramsey crashes the party and incites chaos. The episode will also introduce an even greater conundrum: the existence of a new multiverse. Despite not knowing what exactly prompted it, the new multiverse gives Oliver Queen a solid avenue to return without negating his death during "Crisis on Infinite Earths." The episode is written by Sam Chalsen and Emily Palizzi, and directed by The Flash star Danielle Panabaker.

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Season 9 Isn’t Making Barry’s Identity a Secret Anymore — And That's a Good Thing

Who Else Guest Stars in The Flash Season 9?

So far this season, two familiar faces have already popped up. The first was Batwoman's Javicia Leslie, who played Red Death for her return. She appeared briefly in the season's third episode and later in Episodes 4 and 5. A couple of episodes following, Supergirl's Nicole Maines reprised her role as Nia Nal/Dreamer. Later on this season, previously recurring cast members Jessica Parker Kennedy, Rick Cosnett, and Matt Letscher will reprise their roles.

The Flash returns with Episode 9 of the season on Wednesday, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Previous Season 9 episodes are available now on The CW app and website. Check out the new photos below:

3 Images