As the old adage goes, "Go big or go home," and The Flash is taking that to heart for its ninth and final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, The CW series added three more returning cast members to its lineup ahead of the premiere next week. Jessica Parker Kennedy, Rick Cosnett, and Matt Letscher will reprise their roles for Season 9.

Kennedy was first introduced in the show during The CW's "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover. Her identity was something of a mystery before she was eventually revealed to be Iris (Candice Patton) and Barry's (Grant Gustin) daughter, Nora West-Allen. She followed in the footsteps of her father and became the speedster XS. Showrunner Eric Wallace told EW that "Jessica's already made an unforgettable mark on our show's history. And with her latest season 9 adventure, Jessica's taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before."

Cosnett is an early season staple of The Flash and was part of the show from the start. He played Eddie Thawne, a CCPD detective who was engaged to Iris before he died at the end of Season 1. He later returned to reprise his role at various points, with his last appearance in Season 8. Wallace spoke about Cosnett being an integral part of the show, and said "it was no-brainer" having him return for the final run.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'The Flash' Season 9: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, Guest Stars, and Everything We Know So Far

Letscher has also popped up in several seasons of the show, often in one to two episode guest spots. In the show, Letscher has caused many headaches for Barry and Team Flash as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash. He recently returned to the role for Season 8. Wallace teased a "wild and bittersweet" episode ahead for Letscher. He revealed that the team "created a very special story for him, one we've been excited to tell for a while, but couldn't until now." The Flash Season 9 picks up one week after Barry's latest battle with Reverse Flash. After defeating the other speedster, Barry and Iris finally have time to reconnect and grow closer than ever before. Their happiness is quickly interrupted when a dangerous group of Rogues enters Central City. So, Barry and the rest of Team Flash set out to stop them but are met with an even greater threat.

Who Else Is Returning for the Final Season?

Season 9 will feature a slew of familiar faces from both The Flash and the wider Arrowverse. First up are Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) and David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan). The duo is best known for starring in Arrow, but their appearance is notable in that Arrow kicked off the aforementioned universe, including introducing Gustin as Barry Allen. Other guest stars outside the show include Batwoman's Javicia Leslie as Red Death and Supergirl's Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer. Returning Flash alums include Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork.

The Flash Season 9 premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming the next day on The CW app and website.