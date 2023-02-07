The final season of The Flash is just around the corner, and the casting news keeps on coming. After recently announcing the return of alums Jessica Parker Kennedy, Rick Cosnett, and Matt Letscher, showrunner Eric Wallace has confirmed that cast from DC's Legends of Tomorrow will also appear in the final season. Wallace first confirmed the news to The Nerds of Color.

During the interview, Wallace said that "All the Legends at least are all going to appear in an episode." However, he didn't expressly clarify whether "all" included members from Legends of Tomorrow Season 1 through its seventh season, or only the most current crew. Given where the Legends were, unfortunately, left in their final season, it's likely Wallace was referring to the most recent group. Season 7's Legends included Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Nick Zano as Nate Haywood, Lisseth Chavez as Spooner, Tala Ashe as both versions of Zari, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Matt Ryan as Gwyn Davies (and formerly as John Constantine), and Oliva Swann as Astra.

Additionally, Wallace further suggests the appearing Legends will be the current group, revealing that he initially wanted to use The Flash's final season to rectify Legends of Tomorrow's cliffhanger as best he could. However, The Flash's season was cut short, and, subsequently, Wallace's plans for the Legends.

"[M]y original concept was to have at least one — if not a two parter — that wrapped up 'Legends of Tomorrow.' And you know, there will be a little crossover we get them back, we get them out of time jail, all these good things, Booster Gold, etc, etc. When we found out we only have 13 episodes, that was no longer possible. We barely have enough time to wrap up things with Barry and Iris’ upcoming family let alone who is Danielle Panabaker playing now, so there wasn’t enough time. So unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to wrap up the 'Legends' storyline..."

How Did 'Legends of Tomorrow' End?

Legends' seventh and final season saw them trapped in the 1920s after their waverider was destroyed. While they worked on the "why" of it all, they tried to make their way to New York City. Of course, this didn't come without a heap of problems along the way. As the season came to a close, the Legends had to contend with an evil Gideon and evil versions of themselves. When they finally seemed to find something resembling a solution, they returned to the waverider where they and Donald Faison's Mike/Booster Gold are arrested by a mysterious group. The show was ultimately cancelled, leaving the cliffhanger and other smaller storylines left unresolved.

'The Flash' Season 9 Is Going All Out

The final season picks up from Barry's (Grant Gustin) latest battle with Reverse Flash in Season 8. He and Iris (Candice Patton) finally have time to reconnect, but a new threat upends their happiness. So, Barry and Team Flash set out to stop the dangerous group of Rogues, only to face their greatest challenge to Central City and the timeline yet. Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight will return as series regulars.

Additionally, Season 9 welcomes in a slew of returning faces from both the show itself and the larger Arrowverse. From the show, Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), Cosnett (Eddie Thawne), Letscher (Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork) will reprise their earlier show roles. Arrow alums Stephen Amell and David Ramsey return as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and John Diggle/Spartan, bringing The Flash full circle as Arrow kickstarted the Arrowverse. Supergirl's Nicole Maines will reprise her role as Nia Nal/Dreamer, with Batwoman's Javicia Leslie appearing as Red Death.

The Flash premieres its final season this Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website.