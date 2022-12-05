The CW has announced that the anticipated ninth and final season of The Flash will premiere early next year. The final outing of the titular hero is set to arrive on The CW on Feruary 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 9 will pick up one week after the Flash’s battle with the Reverse Flash, which was last season's finale. Following the epic battle, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) reconnect and grow closer than ever before. However, their lives become complicated when a dangerous group of Rogues descends upon Central City, where Flash and his team must defy the odds to save the day. The final season is expected to contain the greatest battle of the series, as the Flash must save Central City one last time. Season 9 will consist of 13 episodes that will release weekly.

Alongside the release date announcement, CW Network President Brad Schwartz celebrated the upcoming season with the following statement:

“The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud. The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

The Flash, which premiered on the CW in October 2014, has since become one of the most-watched shows in the network’s history. In 2015, The Flash won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama, and was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

The Flash is based on the characters from DC Comics and follows Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), a superhero crime-fighter who has the power to move at superhuman speeds and has been dubbed the fastest man alive. The series, which is a spin-off of Arrow and takes place in the same fictional universe called the Arrowverse, sees Barry as a crime-scene investigator who gains his super-human speed after a particle accelerator explodes in Central City. His speed earns him the nickname “The Flash”, and he uses his special ability to fight crime and hunt other evil meta humans in Central City.

Season 9 will see the return of principal cast members, including Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Jon Cor, who was promoted to series regular from his recurring role as Mark Blaine/Chillblaine over the past two seasons, will also return. The Flash is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Eric Wallace, Sarah Schechter, Sam Chalsen, and Jonathan Butler.

Check out the trailer for the show's most recent season below: