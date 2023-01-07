Stephen Amell is back in the Arrowverse. The end of The Flash was announced last year in August with Season 9 being the final chapter of the long-running CW series. It’s fitting that Amell makes a return for one final time as his he's the one who kickstarted the whole Arrowverse. The actor posted a picture on Twitter of his chair from the sets with the caption “What an honor to be back.”

The actor’s return was officially announced a couple of days ago. His run as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow beginning in 2012 with the premiere of the flagship series Arrow kicked off the entire Arrowverse, and it was on that same series where Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen was first introduced before his The Flash debut. In its eighth and final season, Oliver and the other heroes teamed up once more for the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event to protect the multiverse from falling to a villain who wanted to take it all down.

Green Arrow sacrificed himself to save reality so at the moment it’s unclear how the series will bring him back. However, given that Barry Allen has been known to mess with the timeline, the show might be able to bring a living version of Oliver back. Flash executive producer Eric Wallace, previously noted in a statement “everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of 'The Flash.' The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy.”

Image via The CW

Along with Amell, The Flash will also bring back David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurhty in episode 9. Furthermore, other Arrowverse alums guest starring in the upcoming season includes Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer and Batwoman's Javicia Leslie appearing as Red Death. Along with Gustin, the cast of the series includes Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.

Eric Wallace serves as showrunner forThe Flash which is developed by Geoff Johns and Andrew Kreisberg as well as Greg Berlanti, who also serves as an executive producer along with Sarah Schechter and Wallace. Warner Bros. Television is the studio that produces the series hence in the aftermath of major series being axed or pulled from its catalog The Flash will come to an end with series like Batwoman and Stargirl.

The final season of The Flash will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, February 8. The first eight seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the trailer for the final season below: