After a long, impressive journey as Oliver Queen, Stephen Amell had a chance to say goodbye to the character when Arrow aired its series finale in 2020. Three years later, the actor has another chance of picking up his bow and arrow for the final season of The Flash. The show led by Grant Gustin about the life and superhero adventures of Barry Allen will be coming to a close soon and, since Amell started The CW's corner of the DC Multiverse, he was invited to be a part of the Scarlet Speedster's final installment. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amell revealed just how nervous he was when he learned he was coming back:

"I was nervous on the first take, also because there was — and this is always the case — a little bit of Flash jargon that I only say when I'm on The Flash. So I was a bit nervous for a second, but then it went away. It just felt pretty normal. I read the script about a month before I went back and shot it, and I had no notes."

The difference the actor talked about has to do with the fact that Arrow had a serious, grounded tone, taking Oliver Queen through dangerous mysteries that would bring his city's corruption to light. On the other hand, while The Flash has had its fair share of dramatic moments, it consistently carries itself with a more light-hearted flair, with the contrast between the two series allowing for new dynamics during crossovers. After all, the first time these characters met was in an episode of Arrow that served as a backdoor pilot for Barry's story, back when a wide variety of CW-produced DC shows was merely a hopeful idea.

Throughout the years, the two heroes shared a complicated history, given how Barry was just a very young detective when the two met. When Barry Allen became The Flash, he began to grow as a person, learning about what it takes to dedicate his life to saving the city while no one knew who he was. When Oliver was forced to team up with Barry, he realized that the boy he once met was becoming a very wise hero, and the pair began a friendship based on mutual respect and admiration. It doesn't come as a surprise to see Oliver in the final season of The Flash, as death itself can't stop one final fist bump before the race is over.

The End of the Line for The Flash

Oliver's return could only come in a story as big as the conclusion of Barry's story. After nine seasons and a decade's worth of television, Barry will face his final battle, and he will need support from as many of his allies as he can get. Thanks to his wife, Iris (Candice Patton), his family, and his friends, Barry has been able to deal with the pressure of being a superhero, constantly having to overcome seeing his loved ones in danger while trying to defeat villains that find joy in making him suffer. The young man who wanted to solve the murder of his mother has come a long way, bringing joy to audiences from all over the world.

You can check out the official trailer for the final season of The Flash below, before the series finale airs on May 24: