Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 9 Episode 9 of The Flash.Season 9 of The Flash has brought back several familiar faces from throughout the Arrowverse. But Episode 9, "It's My Party and I'll Die if I Want To," went all out with the return of Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), Arrow's John Diggle (David Ramsey), and most importantly, the man who started it all, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). Though the show only briefly brings Oliver back, it's full of action and character development. While Oliver and Barry (Grant Gustin) share one last world-saving adventure, Oliver's return is more than fan service. Though many were excited to see him again, Oliver's reappearance helps Barry grow and allows the show to reflect before it concludes the Arrowverse. After all, as the franchise comes to an end, Oliver had to show up one last time.

Oliver's brief revival shouldn't shock anyone since, despite his death in the final season of Arrow, the plot was manipulated to allow him to pop up occasionally. After his world-saving sacrifice in the Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover event, Oliver became The Spectre, a spirit connected to the multiverse's energy. This status gives him unique powers, making him basically all-knowing, and allows him to return to live to save the multiverse, but only if there is a sufficient threat. With the easy and temporary workaround for death, Oliver was always meant to return to the Arrowverse at some point, and with The Flash being the final show in this universe and set to with Season 9, it's long past time.

Oliver's Return is the Best Kind of Fan Service

There is no argument that bringing Oliver back for an episode wasn't a little bit of fan service because the return of a beloved character in a different show is, by definition, fan service. However, The Flash did so in the best possible way. As addressed in the episode, the characters never had a proper good bye to Oliver. Allowing them a moment to say farewell was a great scene for Arrowverse fans, but it was more than that. The episode gave Barry's character a chance to develop through his reunion with Oliver. After nine seasons, there has been much loss in Barry's life, Oliver being one memorable one. However, recently two major allies of Barry's have been killed off. In Season 8, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) sacrificed herself and, in a rushed attempt to raise her sister, Caitlin Snow, died as well.

These losses and several others have been weighing on Barry's conscience. Meeting with Oliver's The Spectre helps Barry come to terms with Oliver's death and, by extension, the others he's lost. Giving the characters a moment to heal and progress even in the show's final Season is important. While Amell's appearance is fan service, it moves the plot along, marking a significant beat in Barry's story. This makes it the best kind of fan service because it's purposeful. Oliver doesn't come back for no reason but to inspire Barry and allow him to grow. This makes Oliver's appearance fit into the show and feel like more than an attempt to attract Arrow fans.

Oliver's Appearance Tied into the Story

While motivating Barry's personal growth is certainly a valid reason for Oliver to show up, the episode didn't leave it with that. Rather than looking for a thinly veiled excuse for his appearance, The Flash created a plot line that seamlessly incorporates Oliver Queen's return. The story of Episode 9 centers on a threat to the multiverse. Though the concept itself has always felt more at home in The Flash than in Arrow, Oliver's position as The Spectre unquestioningly ties him to the multiverse. Oliver's sacrifice during "Crisis of Infinite Earths" saved the world. Yet the same event destroyed the multiverse (or so it seemed). But with Oliver's return, he explains the rebirth of the multiverse, which is now in danger again.

Oliver returns not to help Barry heal but to save the very thing he died to protect. It makes sense for his character to jump in and help. And it's essentially The Spectre's job to defend the multiverse, so really, who else could be relied on to help Barry stop Bloodsport in his plan to control everyone in the multiverse? Oliver Queen's appearance was all but required for The Flash's final season, and Episode 9 accomplishes it without coming across as overly forced. With his significance to the story, Oliver's revival is more natural than many cameos.

Oliver Coming Back Allows 'The Flash' to Reflect

Beyond fitting neatly into the episode, Oliver's brief revival gives the characters a moment of reflection in the final season. With the overwhelming action of the series, not to mention the super speed that the show requires, everything happens at a fast pace. In his return, Oliver slows things down, if only for a moment, reminding Barry of how far he's come since his 2013 appearance in Arrow Season 2. The Arrowverse grew rapidly over the last decade, but with this season of The Flash acting as a sendoff, it makes sense for the characters and fans alike to acknowledge just how big the universe became. Mirroring Barry Allen's first appearance in the world, this episode centers on Barry and Oliver's friendship, though much changed with all the superpowers and world-saving. Over their respective shows, Barry and Oliver both grew a lot, and a final appearance together highlights that fact.

It's only fitting for the final season of any Arrowverse show to give Oliver the spotlight once again. The hero who began it all deserved one last episode, and allowing him to save the multiverse once again was the perfect way to do it. By concluding the universe with the belated farewell between these two friends, The Flash honors its predecessor and reflects on the journey the Arrowverse took from Oliver's escape from Lian Yu until the present. But they don't waste Oliver's cameo, making the appearance as important to Barry as it is fitting for fans to see Oliver Queen one last time.