The Arrowverse is coming full circle for The Flash's ninth and final season. As the show gears up for one more epic run, The CW announced that Stephen Amell will reprise his role as Oliver Queen in the ninth episode. The news follows just a day after the network revealed that David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurhty will also return in episode 9. Other Arrowverse alums guest starring include Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer and Batwoman's Javicia Leslie appearing as Red Death.

Amell's return marks an especially exciting addition to the final season as he's the one who kickstarted the Arrowverse train. His run as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow began in 2012 with the premiere of flagship series Arrow, where Grant Gustin was first introduced as Barry Allen prior to The Flash's debut. As Arrow reached its end, Oliver and the other heroes teamed up once more for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" to protect the multiverse from a villain threatening to destroy it all. Eventually, Oliver sacrificed himself to save reality, which in turn caused the multiverse to condense into one universe — Earth-Prime.

With Oliver having fully died in "Crisis" and no more multiverse, it's unclear how the series will bring him back into the fray. However, Barry's penchant for messing with the timeline gives the show some leeway to bring an alive version of Oliver back. It's also possible Oliver could appear as a ghost or a similar hallucination that helps Barry work through his problems. We'll just have to wait and see.

About Amell's return, Flash executive producer Eric Wallace noted Oliver's part in launching Barry's heroic career was a major factor in bringing Amell back. He also teased what to expect from the episode:

"That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of 'The Flash.' The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

The Flash Season 9 premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Watch the trailer below: