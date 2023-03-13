[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash Season 9, Episode 5]The Flash, like many other DC Comics heroes, is a solo character who sometimes has people he works with. The CW show, however, has always taken more of a team approach. Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) is the main hero, but he can’t get by without his teammates, and several other meta-humans plucked straight from the comics. Over the course of nine seasons, Team Flash has grown and changed — several characters have had their own arcs, storylines, and tragedies, and become heroes in their own right. So why, in the final season of The Flash, does Barry keep turning to a bunch of Rogues instead of his own team?

'The Flash' Season 9 Doesn't Understand That There Is No 'Rogue' in 'Team'

The current make-up of Team Flash includes co-leader Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), supergenius Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), empath/telekinetic/and everything in-between Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), light-powered meta-human Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), ice-meta Mark Blaine/Chillblaine (Jon Cor) and the third iteration of Caitlin Snow, Khione (Danielle Panabaker). The majority of these characters have had little to do in the field during the Red Death story arc. In fact, they’ve been mysteriously written out of the main story at every turn.

Three male reformed criminals are now called in for every fight — the Rogue Squad. Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper (Andy Mientus), Jaco Birch/The Hotness (Max Adler), Keith/Goldface (Damion Poitier), and briefly Chillblaine, were summoned to fight Red Death’s Rogues. They’re great characters and make an amazing foil for Barry, but why are they here? More importantly, there shouldn’t be a need for a Rogues Squad, when Team Flash is right there in S.T.A.R. Labs. And, does anyone else find it suspicious that the Rogues Squad has absolutely no ladies on the team? One wonders which person on the show Katee Sackhoff annoyed because it appears she didn’t get called back to play Goldface’s partner, the supervillain Amunet, for the final season. Amunet is name-dropped enough for us to actually miss her presence.

Meanwhile, Allegra and Cecile, two female characters on Team Flash with incredible abilities, have been given nothing to do. Both characters leveled up in the previous season, and yet, Allegra has used her powers once (being a human x-ray machine in Episode 5 doesn’t count). Cecile had a cute moment where she saved her daughter Jenna from shattering glass, and in “The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2” she staved off Ryan Wilder/Red Death (Javicia Leslie) for a while with her empathic powers, but then Cecile was knocked out for the rest of the episode. One shouldn’t be able to count how many times the main characters in a show have contributed to a win.

The Flash has never known what to do with Chester, and he’s only been spouting tech babble and moping this entire season — Chillblaine has had more of an arc during Season 9 than a long-standing main team member like Chester. Chester has never been able to break out of the shackles of being a poor man’s Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), which has been frustrating and unfair to watch.

Instead, Chester and Allegra have been stuck in a will-they-won't-they romance routine that has stunted any development for either character. And Cecile has been distracted thinking she’ll have to leave Central City and her job as a hero to keep her family safe. Both those storylines have concluded, but we’ve wasted five episodes of a short final season where these characters could, and should, have been moving the story forward. The writers keep telling us what great heroes Team Flash has, but we’re not being shown anything with their actions.

The biggest issue is Khione—we went from having stable and smart Caitlin, and powerful fighter Frost to a complete newbie who has no powers and is only a few weeks old. Khione is a lovely character who embodies the hopeful and compassionate ideals of Team Flash, but she’s ineffectual as a member of the team. This could change, but for now, Khione is another example of a main character grinding the story to a halt.

We’ve Unfortunately Seen This All Before on 'The Flash'

The Flash has always placed Barry at the center of every story — we get it, this is his show, he can't not be the focus — but later seasons have taken the time to develop the other characters. Allegra had an entire arc coping with her childhood in prison and the negative effect it had on her cousin. Cecile went from being a love interest to a key player in Central City’s law department and has been a force for good on Team Flash. Caitlin had a variety of questionable romantic storylines before settling into her role as team doctor with a focus on her sisterly love for Frost. A very brief, but memorable Team Flash member, the original Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), had an entire storyline of her own in Season 5 before being written out of the show.

But these attempts to flesh out the rest of the cast have not been consistent. We’ve seen how other main characters have been steadily shunted out of the story, to the point that cast members have left the show. In The Flash Season 2, the show introduced Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) a beloved comic book character who would eventually don the mantle of Kid Flash. Except, Wally never got his chance to grow and be a character, or hero, in his own right. Lonsdale was part of the show for only two and a half seasons before leaving.

Even Cisco Ramon, who was part of the original Team Flash, had less and less to do as the seasons went on, to the point where Carlos Valdes left The Flash. He stuck it out for the majority of seven seasons and will be returning as a guest star in the final season, so the legacy of Cisco remains alive.

Iris West-Allen, the literal leading lady of The Flash, has faced the brunt of poor character development and lack of screen time. Her being on-screen this season has been a relief, considering how little she had in Season 8. The character spent a lot of time in the latter seasons either trapped in a mirror universe while her doppelganger ran riot in Central City, or suffering from a poorly thought-out time sickness. And now the character is pregnant, and on television that usually means her entire story will revolve around the child. That being said, Cecile was a force to be reckoned with when she was pregnant with Jenna, so we could be optimistic for Iris for the rest of the season.

Team Flash, and the cast of The Flash, has constantly expanded, but always to the detriment of the main cast. One would have expected the showrunners to stop the cycle of ignoring the main cast in favor of guest stars. Apparently not. The tour de force in Season 9 so far has been the Rogues Squad and Red Death and her team. They’ve all had more to do than Team Flash, and have brought a lot of personality to the screen. Even in the final battle with Red Death in Episode 5, Barry should have been surrounded by the heroes he trusts, like in the season premiere, “Wednesday Ever After,” but instead it was the Rogues and Batwoman by his side. It’s like the show has forgotten that there’s a main cast who should be part of the story.

Now that the Red Death arc is seemingly over, we can hope for a change of pace. At the very least, the stories should be written to Team Flash’s strengths. The growth and epiphanies shouldn’t only be reserved for Barry; after nine seasons, surely the showrunners know this. But with so many guest stars slated to join the rest of the season, is there any hope that Team Flash will be central to Central City?

New episodes of The Flash air Wednesdays on the CW. You can check out the promo for the next episode "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky" below.