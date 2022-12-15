Fans of The Flash now have a new look at what to expect for Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) final adventure. The CW has released a new trailer for the show's upcoming ninth and final season.

The trailer begins with Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) telling Barry that he's proud of him for everything that he's faced the past nine years, followed by Barry in the woods in his Flash suit, without his mask, telling someone that he needs their help to save the world. The trailer also features The Flash and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) confronting the new Captain Boomerang (Richard Harmon). Barry is then shown with Mark Blaine (Jon Cor), who was last seen with Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) before she went into a Consciousness Resurrection Chamber to help bring back Killer Frost. The trailer also shows the chamber at S.T.A.R. Labs, with a hand popping up. The trailer concludes with a shot of The Flash, with voice-over of Barry saying "Let's do this one last time."

The Flash ending with Season 9 was announced in August. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said showrunner Eric Wallace when the series ending was announced. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race." The Flash ending with its ninth season will make it the longest running Arrowverse series, surpassing Arrow, which ran for eight seasons from 2012-2020. On The CW, it will be the network's second-longest running DC Comics series, only behind Smallville, which ran for ten seasons from 2001-2011.

The ninth season of The Flash will also conclude The CW's Arrowverse, which began in 2012 with Arrow. The ninth season will also be bringing back some familiar faces from other Arrowverse series. One of them will be Javicia Leslie, who played Ryan Wilder/the second Batwoman in Batwoman. Wilder was the second character to take up the mantle of Batwoman in the Arrowverse, following Bruce Wayne's (Warren Christie) cousin Kate Kane (originally played by Ruby Rose and later Wallis Day). Leslie previously appeared in two episodes of The Flash's eighth season during the "Armageddon" storyline. Nicole Maines will also reprise her role as Dreamer/Nia Nal in the season. Nia previously appeared in Seasons 4-6 of Supergirl. Dreamer was also one of the heroes who worked alongside The Flash and the rest of the Arrowverse heroes during the 2019-2020 "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover.

The final season of The Flash will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, February 8. The first eight seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the final season below: