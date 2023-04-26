With so much starting and stopping and pausing and stalls, for a long time it seemed like we might never see The Flash come to theaters. But that time is almost upon us now, with Warner Bros. setting the premiere for this Summer. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie. Not only has its lead actor, Ezra Miller, been embroiled in illegal activity and scandal after scandal, but the recent Warner Discovery merger has continuously put the studio in the spotlight. With the recent announcement that James Gunn will be taking over the DCU and revamping the universe along with Peter Safran, the question is where is The Flash's role in this new universe?

I attended a screening of The Flash where there was a Q&A with Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti. The Q&A addressed several aspects of the movie, including finer details about the superhero's powers, and getting iconic cameos to show up in the movie. But, as is the pattern with most IP and superhero IP, in particular, these days, the question was if there could be a sequel already in the works.

A Sequel Is Not Certain, Like Everything Else in the DCU Right Now

Of course, for studios like Marvel who plan decades into the future, we typically know by the end credits whether our masked heroes will return for another feature. But with everything up in the air, Andy Muschietti's answer was less certain.

"We didn't talk about it. I think that we're all waiting to see how this movie does. Of course, there's excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie is successful. Of course, there's an architecture in DC that is brewing and it's being created. And the question is, will this new architecture absorb this story? The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible. The multiverse allows all of these different worlds to coexist and interact, and so, hopefully, yes, I mean, we don't know yet. That's the truth."

Image via Warner Bros.

It sounds like the inclusion of The Flash, likely specifically Miller's version of the character, will rely on the success of the film. If it is successful at the box office, a sequel could likely be greenlit. But, if it does poorly, it could just end up joining the plethora of other DC projects of the past, destined to appear in facets of the multiverse but never to appear on center stage.

The Flash movie is based on multiple comic book Flash storylines, but most significantly, it is based on the Flashpoint arc, specifically, the 2011 arc from DC written by Geoff Johns. The series relaunched DC Comics into the New 52 and altered the fabric of the universe. But, with Gunn stepping in, it remains to be seen if what Barry Allen experiences in The Flash will even be counted. After all, because it's the multiverse, anything can happen, the best-case scenario and the worst.