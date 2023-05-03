After nine seasons of metahuman and time-traveling shenanigans, The CW's The Flash is officially coming to a close. The ninth and final season is just four episodes away from ending—and the network is going all out. To wrap up the final batch of episodes, the series will air a four-part finale that begins with this week's episode on May 3.

Entitled "A New World, Part One," the first of the four parts will see the group face a variety of different situations. First, Iris (Candice Patton) begins to learn about a potential career milestone. However, any celebratory happenings will be put on hold when Barry (Grant Gustin) goes missing. Meanwhile, Barry tries to make his way back home, encountering a slew of familiar faces along the way. The subsequent episodes will follow that thread as the team tries to find Barry. Additionally, Khione (Danielle Panabaker), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Cecile (Danielle Nicolet), and Allegra (Kayla Compton) face their own superhero-related issues.

The upcoming episodes will also see another round of confirmed guest stars. "A New World, Part Three" will once more see Matt Letscher as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, who's often a troubling face to see pop up within the context of the series. Jessica Parker Kennedy and Rick Cosnett return in the penultimate 12th episode airing on May 17. They reprise their roles as Nora West-Allen and Eddie Thawne, respectfully. The trio will wrap up the confirmed guest appearances for the season, but one cast member fans are still holding out hope for is the return of former series regular Carlos Valdes, who played Cisco Ramon before his departure in Season 7.

What Happened in Episode 9?

In the previous episode, Stephen Amell made his grand return to the Arrowverse, reprising his role as Oliver Queen for the series. The episode followed Team Flash as they threw a surprise party for Barry's party. However, it was quickly ruined by Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), who poisoned the guests and helped kickstart another crisis in the multiverse. Through Wally/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), Bloodwork enacted his grand plan, with Barry even temporarily dying. Thanks to Oliver, Barry returned to the land of the living and eventually stopped Bloodwork and the infection he spread. The episode ultimately ended on a light note as Barry and Oliver parted ways once again.

The Flash four-part finale begins May 3 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Earlier episodes are available to stream on The CW website and app. Watch the promo for the episode below: