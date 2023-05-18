After nine seasons, the story of Grant Gustin's Barry Allen will take his final run next week. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the upcoming series finale of The Flash, which will air on Wednesday, May 24. One of the images shows the Barry Allen Flash teaming up with the Jay Garrick Flash (John Wesley Shipp). Shipp also played Barry Allen in the 1990-1991 The Flash television series, a role he later reprised in the "Elseworlds" and "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossovers.

One of the other photos shows Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) in the hospital, with Barry by her side. Earlier this season, Barry created a book that showed the couple's future, including that Iris would soon be pregnant. A few episodes later, it was revealed that she is pregnant with their daughter Nora. Thanks to time travel, Barry and Iris have already met the adult Nora from the future, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy. Nora inherited her father's speed, and fights crime as the superhero XS.

Another photo shows a trio of villains that the Flash has faced before. The lineup features Zoom/Hunter Zolomon (Teddy Sears), Godpeed/August Heart (Karan Oberoi), and Barry's archenemy: the Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). Just like the Flash, all three villains are speedsters. When talking about his role in the finale, Cavanagh said "The last day I did, there was blood and glass and destruction and things blowing up - it's a good way to go out. It seems appropriate." Another image shows Team Flash at Star Labs.

The Flash Will Give the Hero a Happy Ending

While some superheroes have their stories end tragically, Gustin shared that Barry Allen's story will have a happy ending. "Ultimate, I think that is, probably looking back at this, and as fans revisit it, probably how they're going to want it to end," said Gustin. "And it is nice too, you finish on a happy note. And then there's a bit of the unknown too. It's like, the story continues, you know? Our show ends, but it's left in a place where the story continues."

The Flash series finale will air on Wednesday, May 24. A trailer for the finale can be watched below: