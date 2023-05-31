Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The FlashCW's The Flash recently ended after nine seasons of following Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his friends in their journey to protect Central City. The ever-growing meta population remade the city, requiring a unique kind of hero, yet as the story concludes, Barry chooses to take a step back from that life (though not giving it up entirely). Barry's decision doesn't change the fact that the city needs saving. But fortunately, Barry can provide a solution. In the series finale of The Flash, he sends lightning out to create three new speedster heroes who can help him pick up the slack.

Avery Ho (Piper Curda), Max Mercury (Trevor Carroll), and Jess Chambers (Hana Destiny Huggins) briefly appear in the final minutes of the series as Barry gives a succinct summary of their new origin story. But these heroes don't have time to make a name for themselves. In fact, they don't even get hero names. (None of them are totally original characters, however, as each has a history in DC's comic universe.) While the show implies that they will join Barry in his work to save Central City, right now, there doesn't seem to be any intention of showing them off in a spinoff series, even though their individual histories prove that there is potential in the idea.

Avery Ho Is 'The Flash's Familiar Addition

The first of the heroes appeared in The Flash before, but she had no powers. In Season 8, Barry's kids, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher), are trapped in 2013 and meet Avery Ho, a scientist at Fast Track Labs researching temporal dynamics, including quantum divergence. As the time travelers caused problems, they sought out Avery's help. She also mentioned later in the season when she calls Meena Dhawan (Kausar Mohammed) her boss and a self-made speedster. But in the finale, she shows up again as lightning flashes, indicating that she's one of Barry's chosen speedsters. She is set up to become one, like her comic counterpart, who takes on the mantle of the Flash.

Avery first appeared in comics in 2016, where she received speed through a Speed Force Storm in Central City. The Flash and Dhawan approached her, teaching her to use her unstable abilities. While many people got powers through the storm, Avery was the only one who kept the abilities. She worked as a hero with members of the Flash family and eventually joined Justice League China. During Barry's disappearance, Avery was chosen to replace him in a Justice League multiverse team. Despite the change in origin, it is clear that the character inspired the CW's version. Though she is a more recent addition, Avery Ho has made a name for herself in the comic world. She may not have much time as a speedster in The Flash, but her appearances are a nice nod to the character.

'The Flash' Remade Legendary Speedster Max Mercury

Max Mercury is new to the series in the finale and gets only a few seconds of screen time. He stops on his motorcycle to look at the lightning destined to give him powers. Max Mercury originated in comics as well, though his story has many different versions. Yet in each one, he is an accomplished speedster, as he is set up to become in the final minutes of The Flash.

Easily recognizable in his high-collared blue and white suit, Max Mercury has appeared in many comic book storylines. The character first emerged in the '40s and has used several different aliases, including Windrunner, Whip Whirlwind, Lightning, Quicksilver, and Bluestreak. While Barry introduces the other speedsters by their names, Max Mercury is yet another hero name for Maxwell Crandall. The speedster is often from the 19th century and travels through time, taking new identities in different centuries. He also understands the more mystical parts of the Speed Force better than most speedsters. Originally his powers came from the blessing of a Native American shaman, though The Flash has taken a different route. Max traditionally becomes a mentor to either Impulse or Kid Flash, who both appeared in this universe first. The Flash's brief rendition of Max is retooled, but it's a well-placed niche reference.

Is Jess Chambers a Blend of Characters?

The final new speedster is Jess Chambers, a character known as Kid Quick. Though only in a few moments of the series, Jess is a version of DC's non-binary speedster. In The Flash, they sit in a car when Barry's lightning causes their drink to spill. Climbing out of the car, Jess watches the lightning that will give them powers.

Jess is another newer speedster, debuting in 2021. They hail from the alternate universe of Earth-11. As the name implies, it seems that they were inspired by a combination of Kid Flash and Jesse Quick. Though it's unclear how it translates to The Flash, Jess typically serves as a sidekick to their aunt, Jesse Quick. The show adapted an Earth-2 version of Jesse Quick through Jesse Wells (Violett Beane), but she has no counterpart on Earth-Prime.

What Could New Speedsters in the Arrowverse Mean?

The Flash was the last of the Arrowverse shows to end, but there are still many stories in the universe. While no official announcement has been made, it does seem suspicious to introduce new heroes as the show ends without plans for a spinoff. It's certainly not a guarantee of a new series, but these new speedsters have spinoff potential as they learn to use their powers and work as a team, potentially with Barry offering guidance. With just their origin, each character has been changed from their comic counterparts, but a new take might be refreshing.

Avery could provide the scientific knowledge of multiple Team Flash members, and Max could cover the zen of later seasons' Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale). Meanwhile, Jess is more of a blank slate, having been created so recently, but that only means the show could establish their personality and expertise as the story requires. These three speedsters could make a great team if given a chance. And, though many of The Flash's actors may be ready to move on, cameos wouldn't be out of the question based on the conclusion. Maybe these new speedsters are just what Barry needs to protect the city he fought so hard to save. Yet merely their existence isn't enough to point to a spinoff series, as they are mentioned to prove that Barry can take a step back without endangering the city he has fought hard to save.