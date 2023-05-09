The DC Universe has gone through quite a rough patch on both big and small screens, including the conclusion of the CW's Arrowverse as the acclaimed superhero series, The Flash, will be wrapping things up on its ninth season. Though the series finale might sound like sad news for fans, that doesn't mean the entire team won't end the beloved series with big surprises. Following the previous announcement of Stephen Amell's return as Green Arrow in Season 9 of the series, the highly anticipated series finale of The Flash will also feature the return of Barry Allen's (played by Grant Gustin) most formidable foes. According to showrunner Eric Wallace, Tom Cavanagh will reprise his role as Eobard Thawne—also known as Reverse-Flash—in the show's four-part series finale and will appear in the "A New World, Part Four" episode, set to be released on May 24.

The actor already announced his return to the beloved superhero series way back in February, but Wallace amplified the fans' excitement as he confirmed that Cavanagh will appear as his villain character from Season 1. In an interview with EW, Wallace shared that they cannot end Barry Allen's "final race" without including his most infamous enemy:

"This is Barry Allen's final race, so you can't tell that story without including his most infamous adversary: The Reverse-Flash. And having brilliantly played the character since season 1, bringing Tom back as our show concludes its run was always part of the plan. Tom's exciting portrayal of Eobard Thawne has been unforgettable for nine years, and fans will be delighted to know that he's brought that same wonderful intensity to our finale, too."

RELATED: Worlds Collide for Barry, Batman, and Supergirl in New 'The Flash' Posters

Who is Eobard Thawne?

Barry Allen has had a number of enemies throughout the nine seasons of the show, including—to name a few—The Trickster, Captain Cold, Gorilla Grodd, and Godspeed. But though all of his enemies have brought chaos and threatened the life of the titular hero, no one quite reached the title of "greatest nemesis" like the Reverse Flash did. With his one and only goal of becoming better than The Flash and torturing him forever, Reverse Flash travels back in time to tear the protagonist's life down anytime he wants to.

Apart from Amell and Cavanagh, Sendhil Ramamurthy also returned as Bloodwork, Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash, and David Ramsey as Spartan. The "A New World: Part Four" episode of The Flash airs on May 24. The series airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.