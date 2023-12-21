The Big Picture Zoom was the most terrifying villain in The Flash, easily overpowering and traumatizing Barry Allen.

Zoom's true identity was Hunter Zolomon, who kidnapped Jay Garrick and used his identity to instill fear in Central City.

The Flash Season 2 introduced the concept of the Multiverse, leading to major shakeups and crossover events in the Arrowverse.

For nine seasons, The Flash chronicled the adventures of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as he mastered his powers of super-speed and protected Central City from all types of threats. While The Flash may have waxed and waned in popularity with DC Comics fans, it proved to be one of The CW's most-watched series throughout its entire run. A large part of that was due to Gustin's performance: he mixed charm, wit, and a surprising amount of soulfulness into Barry, making him the definitive version of the character for audiences. There was also the large number of villains from DC Comics canon that Barry battled, including various members of the Rogues and the seemingly eternal threat of Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher/Tom Cavanaugh), aka the Reverse-Flash. But the foe that changed the trajectory of the series was Hunter Zolomon (Teddy Sears), aka Zoom.

'The Flash's Zoom Was the Most Terrifying Villain

Image via The CW

The Flash Season 2 took its time to introduce Zoom, only featuring him as a shadowy figure who sent out rogue metahumans to try and kill Barry Allen. But that changed with the episode "Enter Zoom." Flash finally confronts Zoom, thinking that he could take down the rogue speedster...only for Zoom to beat him senseless, drag him through Central City, and cripple him. It was a tense, extremely horrifying scene to watch, as Zoom's punches land like hammer blows, and he easily outstrips Barry on every level. When Barry throws lightning at him, Zoom catches it and throws it back. He's even able to pluck bullets out of the air before they reach him. Not helping matters is the fact that horror icon Tony Todd lends his voice to Zoom, with a guttural rasp that sounds like it's ripped from your deepest, darkest nightmares. (It wouldn't be the first time that Todd lent his voice to a horror-tinged supervillain, as he recently voiced Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.)

Eventually, Zoom was revealed to be Jay Garrick, Barry's fellow mentor and latest speedster. But the truth was far more disturbing: Hunter Zolomon had kidnapped Garrick and took over his identity, using it to instill hope in the people of Central City before ripping it away from them. Zolomon's origin was just as dark: when he was a child he witnessed his father murder his mother right in front of him. The trauma drove Zolomon to become a serial killer, and right as he was sentenced to the electric chair, a particle accelerator explosion granted him superspeed. This proved a direct contrast to Barry's origin story. While Barry saw his mother murdered by Thawne, he still had the support of his adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) as well as his friends. Zolomon had no one and wanted to prove to Barry that they would be the same.

To do so, he led an invasion of metahumans from his Earth into Barry's, and kidnapped Barry's father Henry (John Wesley Shipp). Before Barry could react, Zolomon vibrated his hand through Henry's chest and killed him. Once again, Barry had lost a relative to a psychotic speedster, and what's worse is that, yet again, said speedster lied to him and used him. But Barry wasn't the only one caught in the crossfire: Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) suffered from Zolomon's nature, as she grew attracted to him following the death of her husband Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm (Robbie Amell). Zolomon, however, grew obsessed with her to the point where he held her captive and she suffered from hallucinations of Zoom stalking her afterward. Ultimately, Zoom proved to be just as much of a mental threat as he was a physical one.

Zoom Introduced the Concept of the Multiverse on 'The Flash'

Close

Throughout his battles with Zoom, Barry was introduced to the concept of the Multiverse. He and his friend Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) traveled to Zoom's home world of Earth-2 in the Season 2 episodes "Welcome To Earth-2" and "Escape From Earth-2," where everything was turned upside down. That world's version of Barry was a nervous, shaky forensic investigator who never became the Flash. But in a twist, he was married to Iris West (Candice Patton) and his mother was still alive.

The shakeups didn't just stop there. On this Earth, Caitlin and Cisco were metahuman criminals. She was Killer Frost, known for her icy cold touch, while he was Reverb, a man who was able to generate interdimensional vibrations as weapons. "Welcome To Earth-2" and "Escape From Earth-2" set up a number of future events, as both Caitlin and Cisco eventually did gain their powers (with Caitlin going through a number of face/heel turns in Season 3). Barry would also battle an alternate version of Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), aka Black Siren, and Siren would become a recurring antagonist turned foe on Arrow.

Earth-2 wasn't the only time that Barry crossed the barrier between worlds. In order to test his powers, he ends up piercing the dimensional veil and lands on the same earth as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Supergirl was airing on CBS at the time, marking an unprecedented crossover event of sorts, and interdimensional travel would continue to play a role in future crossovers, most notably Crisis on Earth-X (where an invasion of alternate-Earth Nazis crashed Barry and Iris' wedding) while the ambitious Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover touched nearly every point of DC television history. None of it would have been possible without Zoom.

'The Flash' Season 2 Was the End of Zoom, But the Villain Remained in the Arrowverse

Image via The CW

In the Season 2 finale "The Race Of His Life," Zoom challenged Barry to a race to see who was truly the Fastest Man Alive. His end goal, however, was much more sinister: he intended to use their combined speed to power a device that would rip apart every world in the Multiverse. Barry managed to win, but Zoom suffered a horrific fate: as he had used his powers to create "time remnants" of himself, the Time Wraiths (the beings who policed the timestream) caused him to decay, transforming him into the Black Flash. Now Zolomon would be condemned to hunt down rogue speedsters for the rest of his days.

Zoom's story wasn't quite over yet. As the Black Flash, he appeared on Season 2 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, this time hunting down a remnant of the Reverse-Flash. Despite Reverse-Flash's attempts to escape him, the Black Flash finally caught up with him and killed him. Zolomon would later be resurrected by Cobalt Blue (Rick Cosnett) alongside the other evil speedsters Barry faced throughout his career in order to try and take down Flash once and for all. Zoom truly changed the trajectory of The Flash, in more ways than one.

The Flash is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix