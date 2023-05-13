The 2023 summer movie season is in full swing, seeing the theatrical release schedule return to normal after three long years recovering from the pandemic. June is going to be a particularly crowded month with a handful of major blockbuster films fighting it out for the box office crown. This includes the long awaited The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti and once again starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster. The film already made its debut at CinemaCon late last month and now, with just a month till its heroic theatrical run, the first two pieces from Flash’s soundtrack by composer Benjamin Wallfisch have been released.

“Run, Barry, Run!”

The tracks entitled “Run” and “Worlds Collide” give us a great sense of what this epic superhero tale will sound like. It’s going to be a grand orchestral score with The Flash’s character theme being very piano heavy. One could almost say it sounds like Flash is running on a piano. “Run” was the first piece Wallfisch wrote for the film saying:

“Andy (Muschietti) invited me to come onboard for the movie in the summer of 2020. Although the script was still being developed, I was inspired by the film concepts we discussed. 'Run' was basically the first music I envisioned: a restless, searching piano figure, representing Barry’s crisis after losing his mother, played against insistent staccato strings that are on the edge of being impossible to perform because of their sheer speed.”

Wallfisch and Muschietti have worked together for a decade now on horror gems like Mama and the IT duology. The Flash takes their partnership into the Speedforce and from the sounds of it, this director-composer combo is a match made in filmmaking heaven. Wallfisch is also no stranger to superheroes or Warner Brothers as he’s worked on the scores for Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation, Blade Runner 2049, and Mortal Kombat (2021). Wallfisch would talk about his rough sketch for “Run”, along with other musical ideas that came to his mind when making the score. “I played this super rough sketch to Andy, alongside a bunch of other ideas for the film. Then, two years later, as Andy was putting together his first cut, he surprised me by putting this little piano sketch up against picture in one of the key moments in the movie, and it stayed there through to the final, almost unchanged.” He would finish his praise for Muschietti stating, “Andy and I have worked together closely for the last six years, and this was a moment I was especially grateful for our relationship. I feel so fortunate to have such a creative shorthand with someone I consider an absolute genius.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Barry Shows Off His New Ring in 'The Flash' TV Spot

When “Worlds Collide”

When it came to “Worlds Collide”, Wallfisch would describe the piece “as an important cue—heard at the climax of the movie—which features a new theme representing the meshing/coming together of DC eras past and present.” You can differently get a sense of that as it sounds very Danny Elfman esc. That’s fitting given Michael Keaton’s Batman is returning in Flash for the first time in over 30 years. Elfman’s Batman theme has already been confirmed to be in this time shattering adventure and has been a big part of the film’s marketing campaign thus far. Wallfisch would go even deeper into the track saying:

'Worlds Collide' was a cue that Andy and I iterated on—probably over 50 times—to get just right, even as the orchestra was recording it. Andy’s incredibly creative ideas meant adjusting the music and musicians in real time. The track is built on a chord progression where the outer voices of the chords move towards each other, almost pulled together by a powerful gravitational force, whilst always building in intensity. At the apex, there's about 17 layers of orchestra playing together—probably over 1000 musicians! It was one of those moments where we had to 'go big or go home' to match the magnitude of what fans will see on screen!”

What’s The Flash About?

The Flash will see Miller’s hero adapt the classic DC storyline Flashpoint. Similar to that comic, Flash goes back in time to save his mother’s life. However, in doing so, it breaks the timeline entirely. For the film this means going back to an alternate take on 2013’s Man of Steel where Zod won thanks to there being no metahumans, Keaton’s Batman replaced Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl was introduced instead of Henry Cavill’s Superman. The Flash has to team up with the long retired Caped Crusader, the Girl of Steel, and a younger version of himself to fix time before it's too late.

When does The Flash release?

The Flash finally speeds into theaters on June 16, 2023. This is the same day Wallfisch’s soundtrack releases. While DC fans anxiously wait to see how Flash affects the future of the universe, you can listen to “Run” and “Worlds Collide” down below. You can also download the tracks here.