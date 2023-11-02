The Big Picture Nicolas Cage opened up about his brief cameo appearance in The Flash as Superman, a part he was once meant to play.

Cage filmed a scene for about an hour, where his character witnessed the destruction of the universe, and had to convey emotions solely through his eyes since he had no dialogue.

Cage was surprised to see his character fighting a giant spider in the film, as he did not film that scene and believes it was created using CGI and not AI.

While The Flash may have not been the juggernaut that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios were hoping for, a brief section during which the film had fans everywhere cheering. In what's been a decades-coming appearance, Nicolas Cage finally tossed on the suit and cape as Superman, a role that was unfairly ripped away from him at the tail end of the ‘90s. A self-proclaimed Superman superfan, the cancellation of the Tim Burton-helmed film was a punch in the gut to Cage who was finally given the chance to put his all into the character - if only for a few moments - in Andy Muschietti’s summer box office flop, The Flash. During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the legendary actor debunked some of the rumors circulating about his participation in the feature and also set the record straight on his involvement.

“First and foremost, I was on set,” Cage says, following whispers that the star’s cameo was nothing more than recycled material from Superman Lives. “I literally went to shoot a scene for maybe an hour in the suit,” he continues, noting that, while his time on set was short, it was a modern-day, live appearance from him. He further explains that it was the CGI de-aging process that made him appear younger and like he wasn’t actually filming. But, there’s still some mystery lurking in Cage’s The Flash scene as he reveals that it wasn’t him duking it out with the giant spider.

What I was supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe. Kal-El was bearing witness [to] the end of a universe, and you can imagine with that short amount of time that I had, what that would mean in terms of what I can convey. I had no dialogue [so had to] convey with my eyes the emotion. So that’s what I did.

With this in mind, you can imagine the actor’s shock when he went to watch the film only to see his Superman going one-on-one with a giant arachnid. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider,” Cage says, adding, “I did not do that. That was not what I did.” A comment that would lead many to believe the creative team used the highly divisive AI to fill in the blanks, Cage says, “I don’t think it was [created by] AI… It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there.” Driving home his part in the film, Cage adds, “I literally went to shoot a scene for maybe an hour in the suit, looking at the destruction of a universe and trying to convey the feelings of loss and sadness and terror in my eyes. That’s all I did.”

Nicolas Cage and the Scrapped Superman Lives

By all appearances, Superman Lives sounds like it would’ve been a money-making hit for Warner Bros. With Kevin Smith (and later Wesley Strick and Dan Gilroy) attached to write the script and Burton signed on as director, the film had all the makings of a modern classic superhero tale. But, after two years of planning and multiple changes, the project was scrapped by the studio who were worried that they were dropping too much money on a mythos that wouldn’t take to the sky.

Given the opportunity to portray Kal-El all these years later was likely a dream come true for Cage who appeared as a version of the hero who watched universes fall apart because of the actions of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen aka The Flash. While it didn’t speed towards the box office numbers that were anticipated, the film was filled with fun cameos and a multiverse-hopping adventure.

You can catch The Flash and Cage in all his Superman glory as the film is now streaming on Max.

