It’s Mother’s Day weekend in the United States and one of the film’s this summer that has a big focus on our real life superheroes is The Flash. The highly anticipated film directed by Andy Muschietti is finally releasing this June. Now, in honor of Mother’s Day, a new teaser hightlights Barry Allen aka The Flash’s tragic quest to save his mom.

The short 16-second teaser spotlights an adult Barry, played by Ezra Miller, watching his mother Nora, played by Maribel Verdú, in a grocery store. He eventually confronts his mother saying that she was “the best, kindest person in the world”. Nora unknowingly talking to her son from the future tells Barry that he needs to tell his mother that. Even if you haven't read the comics, this is a tough scene to watch. Especially, if you lost a parent in your own life.

What’s The Flash About?

While Barry breaking the timeline has become a meme at this point thanks to his hit CW series, the reason why the hero is always time traveling leads back to his mother’s murder at the hands of the evil Reverse-Flash. Barry was just a kid when this happened and his father was blamed for his mother’s death. That’s not exactly how it’s going to happen in the film as there’s no indication that Reverse-Flash will be featured, but The Flash will be adapting the classic Flashpoint comic storyline. Like the film, Barry chooses to go back in time to save his mother and in doing so created an alternate timeline. However, unlike the comic, the film will see Miller’s Flash trapped in a timeline where Zod won the battle in Man of Steel because of the lack of metahumans and Michael Keaton’s Batman replaced Ben Affleck’s version of The Dark Knight. Sasha Calle’s Supergirl debuts in the film as well, filling the huge Henry Cavill sized Superman hole in DC fans’ hearts. Two versions of The Flash, Keaton’s Batman, and Supergirl have to team up to restore the timeline.

Barry Allen's Love For His Mother Grounds The Flash

While The Flash is going to be filled to the brim with epic multiverse action. Barry’s love for his mother is what grounds this larger-than-life story in so much meaningful heart. It really makes you think. If you had that kind of power, would you go back in time to change a horror from your own past? Barry wouldn’t be a hero without his mother, but he wouldn’t have become The Flash without his mother’s death either. That’s what makes Barry’s story so intimately compelling, relatable, and deeply tragic. DC fans are going to need to prepare the tissues because of this.

When Does The Flash Release?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16, 2023. While we wait for Barry to embark on this very emotional journey, you can watch Flash’s tear-jerking Mother’s Day teaser down below.