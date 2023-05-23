In less than a fortnight, The Flash will make its big screen debut and will crack open the DC multiverse to pave the path for a new era. The movie has had a long journey after being in production for quite some time, as well as facing delays, but nonetheless, the scarlet speedster’s stand-alone feature is here and is ready to get us nostalgic while paving the way for the future.

As the tickets go on sale, to mark the occasion two very interesting posters were released. The IMAX poster sees Barry, Supergirl, and the Bat-mobile speeding in different directions. The minimal poster is a very interesting mix of colors with strokes of red, along with black and white representing each character. Another image revealed by Fandango sees Barry from an alternate timeline standing in the Batcave, marveling at the Bat-mobile. The image seems to be pulled from previous trailers where both Barry(s) are meeting Batman for the first time.

What’s The Flash About?

The upcoming feature is based on the Flashpoint comic run where Barry, in order to save his mother, travels in time but ends up fracturing the timelines. In this new timeline, General Zod has returned, and Barry has no super friends, so to beat the big bad he enlists the help of Batman, who has long retired, to save a Kryptonian who can go toe to toe with Zod. The feature will not only bring back Michael Keaton as Batman but will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl. This one is going to be an emotional ride for fans of the character. As much as The Flash looks like Barry’s story, it also looks to be equal parts Batman’s, evoking nostalgia, and Supergirl’s, who looks like the future.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Barry's Two Worlds Collide in the New 'The Flash' Trailer

The movie features Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Along with Keaton, Ben Affleck is set to reprise his DCEU roles as Bruce Wayne/Batman one last time.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16.