DC Studios has released a new trailer for The Flash, the highly-anticipated movie starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlett Speedster. Promised to uproot the DC timeline, The Flash will take Barry Allen on a journey through space-time, with many beloved DC characters and cast members expected to show up.

The new trailer underlines how the upcoming movie will adapt the fan-favorite “Flashpoint” storyline. Due to his powers, Barry realizes he can change the past. However, the Speed Force is an unstable energy source, and by messing around with time, Barry ends up in an alternate reality without metahumans. That means when Zod (Michael Shannon) and his Kryptonian friends decided to conquer Earth, no Man of Steel could stop them.

In the alternate timeline where The Flash will mostly take place, Barry needs to assemble a new team of heroes that can help him fix the multiverse. One of his new allies is no one other than Michael Keaton’s Batman, who’ll come out of retirement to help the Scarlet Speedster. An alternate version of Barry is also involved in the movie’s plot, although it’s still too soon to know if he’s a friend or foe. Finally, The Flash also introduces Sasha Calle as Supergirl, whose introduction into the DCU seems inspired by some of Superman’s darkest comic book stories.

Image via Warner Bros.

While The Flash is concerned primarily with DC’s future by breaking the timeline, the movie will also feature cameos from current DC heroes. For instance, Ben Affleck will appear one last time as the Dark Knight. And as we recently learned, Gal Gadot will also reprise her role as Wonder Woman.

Will The Flash Be Part of the New DCU Canon?

While The Flash’s intriguing story is already enough for fans to be excited about it, the upcoming movie will also play a critical role in rebooting the DCU timeline and giving DC Studios’ co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran a clean slate. Gunn and Safran are currently working on a unified storyline that’ll spread through theaters, TV, and even games. In this new DCU, some characters and cast members will remain part of the canon, such as Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. However, heroes like Batman and Superman will be recast. We still don’t know how much of the previous DC movies Gunn and Safran will keep while moving forward, but The Flash might give fans some answers.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Bumblebee's Christina Hodson. The movie’s cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father after his appearance in Justice League.

The Flash is running into theaters on June 16, 2023. Check out the new trailer below: