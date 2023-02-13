The first official trailer for The Flash has dropped, and it features Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in the fight of his life. The Scarlet Speedster's film debut has seen a number of directors and writers board and depart the project before finally settling on director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson. And it looks as though they're attempting to deliver one of the most epic superhero films of all time - not only does The Flash draw inspiration from the infamous Flashpoint storyline, but it will also serve as the starting point for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision for DC Studios. Here's a closer look at the trailer and every important moment.

The Flash Is In For The Race of His Life

The trailer opens with Barry, in full Flash costume, standing outside his childhood home. "Tell me something. You can go anywhere. Another universe. So why do you want to stay and fight for this one?" someone asks him. Barry has a simple answer: "Because this is the one where my mom lives." He also breaks down the mechanics of time travel and the Multiverse, saying that different worlds and times are drawn to each other "like magnets." "Time has a pattern that it can't help reliving."

In Flashpoint, Barry attempts to travel back through time and save his mother from being brutally murdered by his archnemesis, the Reverse-Flash. It looks as though he'll attempt to do the same thing in The Flash, though this draws reservations from several people - including Barry's fellow superhero Batman/Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck). "If you were to go into the past, you have no idea of what the consequences could be," the Dark Knight tells Barry - and he's soon proven correct.

A World Without Heroes

Barry does change time, but not for the better. Footage shows him staring in horror as he relives the events of Man of Steel, and it turns out that in this new timeline, General Zod (Michael Shannon) reigns supreme. "We've been waiting for you," the General growls as he steps out of his spaceship and ejects a blade from his armor. "I made a world with no metahumans, and there's no one to defend us," Barry shouts. And at one point in the trailer, he encounters a different version of himself. But this Barry feels far more serious than his counterpart, who is desperate to fix his mistake. "If I can't get back, there might not be a future!"

Double The Dark Knight

Even though there are no metahumans, the world still has heroes - namely Michael Keaton's Batman. Keaton is shown sporting his full Batman suit, and also engages in hand-to-hand combat with intruders who break into the Batcave. He even has a brand new Batwing! And as if that wasn't enough, he throws out a spin on his most iconic line: "Yeah, I'm Batman." Combined with a stirring new take on Danny Elfman's Batman theme, it makes for an epic image. And when Barry asks this Batman for help, he gives a simple piece of advice: "We try not to die."

This Is A Job For Supergirl

But Batman isn't the only hero helping the Flash. When the duo is cornered by Zod's forces, they are helped by a mysterious girl who possesses superhuman strength and flight. That girl? None other than Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle), aka Supergirl. And soon, Kara dons her own red and blue uniform, mirroring her cousin's. She even breaks the sonic barrier in a homage to Man of Steel - which Barry attempts to take a picture of. "Our kids are gonna want to see this!" he tells his double.

The rest of the trailer features some bombastic action sequences, including the Flash speeding through traffic with Affleck's Batman hot on his heels. It remains to be seen if the film will live up to word of mouth, but this trailer certainly is working to sell the image that the wait was worth it.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16, 2023. Watch the new trailer below.