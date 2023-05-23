The Flash is creating a lot of noise before its arrival and rightfully so. The movie has been long in the making and has seen a plethora of ups and downs on its difficult road to the big screen. The feature is the scarlet speedster’s first stand-alone feature ever and cracks open the multiverse for a new age of heroes to take over the DC Universe. As the release date nears the international marketing push is giving us new details about the project.

A recently released Chinese trailer for the feature gives us a good look at two different timelines Barry is going to traverse. It can be distinguished by the presence of two different Batmans in the trailer. The first half of the clip sees Barry and Ben Affleck’s Batman trying to save the city, and it seems like Flash is well known in this universe given a girl recognizes him on the street. Along with the familiar timeline, we see another where Barry’s mother is alive and a version of him who never got his powers. In this timeline, we see Barry along with Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman taking General Zod head-on.

What’s The Flash About?

With amazing visuals and an adapted Flashpoint storyline, the feature seems really interesting. The Flash seems equal parts a story of its titular character as well as Keaton’s Batman. It has the right nostalgic factor with enough surprises thrown in to keep the story and the DC Universe going. One can expect it to be a thrilling adventure set in a different timeline bringing back the characters we love as well as introducing new ones.

In the upcoming feature, Barry’s attempt to save his mother will have catastrophic consequences leaving Barry in a timeline where he has no super friends and General Zod has returned. The scarlet speedster will have to enlist the help of a Batman, who has long retired to save the Kryptonian, who can go toe to toe with Zod.

The movie features Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, along with Keaton and Affleck, who are set to reprise their respective roles as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can check out the new trailer below: