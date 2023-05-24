It’s hard to believe that DC fans are less than a month away from The Flash’s release. It’s been a lengthy, sometimes crazy, decade-long journey to get one of comics most beloved heroes to the big screen, but we're finally in the home stretch. The marketing is in full swing with a handful of new posters, teasers, and featurettes. However, now the final trailer for The Flash has been released, giving fans one last extended look at this timeline shattering adventure before it releases in theaters in mid-June.

There’s a ton of new footage sprinkled throughout this trailer, mainly extensions of scenes we’ve already seen in past teasers. Michael Keaton’s Batman is rallying this rag-tag multiverse team together, Ezra Miller’s Barry is making up for lost time with his deceased mother thanks to time traveling shenanigans, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl continues to look like a scene stealing force to be reckoned with. However, the most new footage comes at the beginning of the trailer where we see Barry being called in by Ben Affleck’s version of Batman before The Scarlet Speedster decides to break the timeline. Here we get confirmation that Jeremy Irons’ Alfred Pennyworth will be appearing in the film. This shouldn’t be too surprising given Affleck’s role in Flash, but it's another nice tie to the larger DCEU.

The last big takeaway from this final trailer is that The Flash is going to be a very funny film despite what the moodier first two trailers have made us believe. This is still going to be a dramatic film full of meaningful heart, but there are a ton of laugh out loud moments in this new footage including a group of young women fangirling out over seeing Flash in public and Barry joking that Bruce Wayne’s his Uber driver when Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West gets curious. This is Clemons’ second time playing Iris after making her debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

What’s The Flash About?

Loosely based on the classic Flashpoint comics storyline, The Flash will see Barry Allen go back in time to try to save his mother's life against Batman’s wishes. He successfully does so, but accidentally creates an alternate timeline in the process. Flash ends up in a world where Keaton replaces Affleck’s version of Batman, there are no known meta-humans, and Michael Shannon’s Zod won the battle in Man of Steel. Supergirl also is the stand in for Superman in this vulnerable universe. In order to restore the timeline The Flash must team up with a younger version of himself, Batman, and Supergirl before the famous speedster is trapped in this newly formed universe forever.

When Does The Flash Release?

The Flash races into theaters on June 16. However, if you can’t wait that long, and you’re a massive DC fan, IMAX is holding special preview screenings across the United States on June 12. Tickets are on sale now, and you can watch the final trailer for The Flash down below.