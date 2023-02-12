The first trailer for The Flash is here, taking us on a journey through DC’s Multiverse by the side of the Scarlet Speedster. Starring Ezra Miller as the titular hero, the movie is one of the remaining DC movies developed before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios and began restructuring the DC Extended Universe.

Released during the Super Bowl, the new trailer explains the main plot points of Miller’s next, and maybe last, adventure as The Flash. Using his super-speed powers, Barry Allen travels back in time to save his mother, who was murdered when he was still a boy. Unfortunately, time travel is dangerous, and Barry inadvertently messes with the timeline and ends up visiting alternate dimensions where he can’t tell friends from foes.

The story is based on the beloved storyline of the Flashpoint comics, which completely restructured the DC universe. As Gunn and Safran recently revealed, The Flash will do the same with the DCU, helping DC Studios to clean slate and move forward only with the characters that serve the "Gods and Monster" storyline. Gunn has praised the upcoming movie and ensured fans it will be an unforgettable cinematic event, underlining how it's still an important piece of superhero cinema even though they are soft-rebooting the universe.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Before Crisis Struck Warner Bros. DCEU Was Headed Towards ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

The Flash stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as different versions of Batman. Keaton would also play the Dark Knight in Batgirl, the first live-action film starring the beloved heroine, which sadly got shelved during the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Keaton would also star as a retired Bruce Wayne in a Batman Beyond film adaptation, which also got canceled. From what we know of the DCU's future slate of films and series, Keaton and Affleck are not expected to return to different projects. It's also too soon to know if Miller will remain the DCU's Scarlett Speedster, especially considering the star has become problematic in the last couple of years, forcing Warner Bros. Discovery to spend a lot of money trying to contain the star’s legal troubles.

The Flash's Journey to Theaters

Miller joined the DC Extended Universe in 2014, the same year a solo movie of The Flash was announced. In the following years, Miller made cameos as the Scarlet Speedster in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad before starring in 2017’s Justice League. A lot has changed since then, and The Flash is currently trapped in limbo as Safran and Gunn work on their 10-year storyline that’ll unite films, TV series, and even video games in the new DCU. So, while nothing has been confirmed so far, The Flash's box office will probably determine if Miller remains part of the DCU or not.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Bumblebee's Christina Hodson. The movie’s cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father after his appearance in Justice League. Sasha Calle also shows up as Supergirl. Social media stars Rudy Mancuso and Saoirse-Monica Jackson are also involved in the project in undisclosed roles.

The Flash is currently scheduled to come to theaters on June 16, 2023. Check out The Flash's Super Bowl trailer below.