The Big Picture The Flash TV series failed to accurately capture the essence of comic book Wally West, leaving fans disappointed with his portrayal.

The show didn't know what to do with Wally West, resulting in his underutilization and eventual departure from the series.

Compared to his animated counterparts, the Arrowverse's Wally West lacked the direction and relationships that defined his character in the comics.

Having run for nine seasons, The Flash lasted nearly a decade on the CW and officially closed out the Arrowverse in 2023. In all that time, plenty of members of Team Flash came and went, with the series shifting significantly from its inaugural seasons (and original cast members) by the very end. But in all that time, no character was so poorly misused and under-utilized as Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West. Though many fans were thrilled to see the character make his way into live action, he turned out to be a pale imitation of the comic book version of the Fastest Man Alive.

The Flash After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he's been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, and fighting crime in Central City. Release Date October 7, 2014 Cast Danielle Panabaker , Jesse L. Martin , Danielle Nicolet , Grant Gustin Genres Superhero , Action , Adventure Rating TV-PG Seasons 9

'The Flash' Failed To Accurately Capture The Magic of Comic Book Wally West

In the original DC Comics, Wally West was Barry Allen's sidekick who went by Kid Flash until the famed Crisis on Infinite Earths when Barry sacrificed himself to save the multiverse. As a result, Wally took on his mentor's old moniker (in the comics, Wally is Iris West's nephew, and Barry's through marriage) and became the Flash. Over the next two decades, much of what we know from Flash mythology, such as the Rogues' importance, the existence of the Speed Force, and even Barry's part in creating the famed speed dimension, is all a result of Wally's adventures from the mid-1980s through the early 2000s.

Unfortunately, The Flash TV series didn't treat the character with the same respect that those writing his comic book stories did. On The Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) discovers the Speed Force all on his own, and many of Wally's most famous adversaries, such as Zoom, Savitar, and Cicada, become Barry's foes instead. Even Wally's longtime love interest and eventual wife, Linda Park (played usually by Malese Jow on the show), is relegated to being Barry's brief love interest instead, with no connection to Wally whatsoever. So when Wally was finally introduced in Season 2, and became a speedster the following year, fans were ecstatic to see the original Kid Flash in action. Only, what we got was underwhelming.

Part of what makes Wally West such a dynamic character in the comics is the way he can balance his sense of humor with a genuine compassion for his enemies. Most animated adaptations such as Justice League and Young Justice get this part of the character right, and it's usually true no matter if he's The Flash or Kid Flash. The Flash TV series, however, failed to bring this part of Wally's personality onto the small screen, and instead, he came off as needlessly antagonistic, uncharacteristically reckless, and just generally unlike his comic book counterpart. In short, he was Wally West in name only, and that was a tough pill for longtime Flash fans to swallow. It only got tougher when a new Wally West was introduced in the comics that looked and acted just like the TV version; thankfully, DC Comics learned from their mistake and resurrected the original Wally, while still keeping the new version around.

'The Flash' Didn't Know What To Do With Wally West, So They Got Rid of Him

Image via The CW

Whether because of the initial negative response to The Flash's version of the character or just the show's inability to handle two speedsters at once (at least two heroic speedsters), it was clear that the show didn't know what to do with Wally. When he first appeared, he was sort of just there, and then in The Flash Season 3, when Wally became a superhero, he was more often used as a plot device rather than a compelling sidekick. It wasn't until his appearances in later episodes (after his time on Legends of Tomorrow; more on that in a minute) that Wally felt more akin to his comic book namesake, but by then it was too late. The damage had already been done.

The biggest missed opportunity came during Season 4 when The Flash failed to mold Wally into Central City's only speedster while Barry was away in the Speed Force. Yes, Wally took over Flash duties in the six months between seasons, but we don't ever get to see any of that. Instead, it's glossed over as if it never happened. We don't get to revel in Wally West's time as a solo hero, and instead, we only hear about it. Had the opening of Season 4 lasted a bit longer –– not unlike what Arrow did in its third season while Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was away from Starling City for a time –– Wally may have been able to shine as the Flash for at least a few episodes. You read that right, Kid Flash doesn't really work when you're the same age as the original speedster.

Evidently, the writers didn't see a future for Wally on The Flash while Barry was still being called The Fastest Man Alive. As a result, Wally left the show following the fourth season and joined the cast of Legends of Tomorrow, like many other characters kicked off their original shows. Unfortunately, his tenure on the time-traveling spin-off, despite making Wally more interesting, only lasted another season before Lonsdale left the Arrowverse for good. Well, sort of; he showed up once or twice afterward, but never again in a recurring or leading capacity. "I’ve changed a lot in the past year (as you’ve probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life & what I want from it now is just completely different," Lonsdale revealed following his departure. While one can't argue with that, we can't help but wonder if the character's directionless material contributed to Wally West being effectively written out of the Arrowverse.

Compared to His Animated Counterparts, the Arrowverse’s Wally West Didn’t Have Much To Do

Image via The CW

What's frustrating about how The Flash portrayed Wally West, besides the CW-style teenage angst that plagued the majority of his character arc, is that other adaptations had previously done it better, particularly in animation. While animation is a different medium that has the freedom to better embody a comic book, shows like Young Justice and Justice League prove that Wally West (and other heroes) can thrive outside the original DC Comics. Especially on Justice League and its sequel series, Wally (voiced there by Michael Rosenbaum of Smallville fame) became one of the most important characters in the entire DC Animated Universe, and his easygoing personality tended to mesh well with the often serious nature of the world-ending plots the Justice League faced.

But The Flash's Wally West wasn't nearly as easygoing, especially not at first. He was often pitted against Barry for the Fastest Man Alive title and took a good while to warm up to the lead speedster in the first place because of his familial relations. More than that, though, Wally felt largely directionless. While the character in the comics has gone through ebbs and flows, he always had his friends and family (namely his "lightning rod" Linda) to lean on. For all the family that Wally of the Arrowverse had, it never felt like he could lean on them the same way that Barry could. Sure, he was a welcomed member of the team (usually), but Wally didn't have an Iris (Candice Patton) like Barry did. To make things worse, he might've had one had Barry not dated her instead.

Over time, The Flash's ratings slowly declined, and one couldn't help but note the show's often recycled plots and heavy emphasis on other speedsters as a part of the problem. Maybe Wally West should've taken over as the Flash for a year or two, not unlike his comic book counterpart who honored Barry Allen's legacy for over two decades. Had the series shifted from one speedster to another, at least for a while, it's possible that there would've been some new life sparked into the show. Nevertheless, nine seasons aren't anything to scoff at, no matter the ratings, and The Flash ended with a bang that even reunited Wally with Team Flash for one last adventure.

DC Comics Has Long Kicked Wally West to the Curb in Favor of Barry Allen

Close

But The Flash TV series (and the recent 2023 The Flash feature film) speaks to a bigger problem that DC Comics often has, which is kicking Wally West to the curb in favor of Barry Allen. Starting with Geoff Johns' The Flash: Rebirth series in 2009 (Johns himself co-developed The Flash series and co-wrote a handful of episodes), Barry returned from the grave as the main Flash in the DC Universe. This led to The New 52 rebrand, followed by DC Rebirth, where he remained at the center. It wasn't until DC's most recent initiative, Infinite Frontier, that Wally was finally placed back at the center as the comic's main Flash, back by popular demand by fans. Hopefully, future live-action projects will give the character his due.

But The Flash series followed the same template that DC had previously established. Wally had to be a part of the series in some fashion, he was too important a character to ignore. But because of the limitations of television, it soon became clear that he had no real future on The Flash. While one could argue that other characters such as Iris or even Barry likewise failed to better resemble their comic book counterparts, the misuse of Wally was by far the most unfortunate. But until Wally West reigns again as the primary Flash across all mediums, we'll always remember that, at least according to DC Comics, he is the true Fastest Man Alive.

The Flash TV series can be streamed exclusively on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix