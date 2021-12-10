A new superhero is coming to Central City, as The Wrap reports that Mika Abdalla (Hulu’s upcoming Sex Appeal) is joining The Flash for the series’ eighth season. Abdalla will be joining the CW Arrowverse series as Tinya Wazzo, a new superheroine.

In the comics, Tinya Wazzo is better known as the superhero Phantom Girl — though in some continuities she goes by the name Apparition — who has the power to phase through objects. On the page, Wazzo is an alien and a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, a team of superheroes from the thirtieth century. It is unknown at this time if The Flash’s version of the character will share the character’s extraterrestrial/time-traveling origins from the comics, or what superhero name she will go by, if any.

Image via The CW

RELATED: Katherine McNamara on Mia’s Return in ‘The Flash: Armageddon’ and How ‘Shadowhunters’ Taught Her to Do Her Own Stunts

According to The Wrap, Wazzo will make her appearance on The Flash when Iris Allen-West (Candice Patton), starts investigating her. Wazzo’s official character description is as follows:

After years of successfully hiding in plain sight, reluctant meta-teenager Tinya Wazzo’s life is turned upside down when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen’s latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Tinya is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever.

This will be the character’s first live-action appearance after appearing in a number of animated shows like Superman: The Animated Series, Legion of Super-Heroes, and Young Justice. Tinya Wazzo was created by Jerry Siegel and Jim Mooney, and first appeared in Action Comics #276 all the way back in 1961.

Season eight of The Flash is airing now on The CW, and stars Grant Gustin as The Flash alongside Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jesse L. Martin.

First ‘Halo’ TV Show Trailer Brings Master Chief Into Live-Action for Paramount+ Get ready, Spartans.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email