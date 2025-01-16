Andy Muschietti's The Flash is a study of how a superhero blockbuster can buckle under several factors: choosing to focus on other heroes rather than Ezra Miller's titular speedster, plastic-looking CGI that will haunt your nightmares, and Miller's behavior off-camera causing immense controversy, to say the least. Most of this isn't Muschietti's fault, as The Flash went through several writers and directors before landing on its final incarnation. Muschietti was recently a guest on Radio Tu’s “La Baulera del Coso,” where he discussed The Flash flopping at the box office — and his reasoning is dubious, to say the best.

"I’ve found in private conversations that a lot of people just don’t care about the Flash as a character," he said. "Particularly the two female quadrants. All of that is just the wind going against the film I’ve learned." Muschietti's proclamation is strange, especially considering the Flash was the subject of a highly popular TV series. First premiering in 2014, The Flash managed to garner a fanbase due to Grant Gustin's portrayal as Barry Allen — what's more, it did so on the CW: a network whose audience mostly consisted of female viewers. The Flash also changed the trajectory of superhero television during its initial run, proving that Muschietti was far off base with his proclamations.

Grant Gustin’s Performance in ‘The Flash’ Made Barry Allen a Well-Rounded Character

The Flash begins when Barry Allen witnesses the murder of his mother Nora (Michelle Harrison) by a mysterious yellow streak; following his father Henry (John Wesley Shipp) being convicted for the crime, Barry becomes a crime scene investigator to investigate "impossible" events. When S.T.A.R. Labs launches an experimental particle accelerator, its malfunction leads to Barry being struck by lightning and gaining super speed, while also fighting the metahumans created by the particle accelerator's fallout. In the process, he befriends S.T.A.R. scientists Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) while struggling with his feelings for his childhood friend Iris West (Candice Patton).

The Flash thrives on the strength of Gustin's abilities as an actor, as he makes Barry's earnest nature endearing. The emotional moments also hit: in the Season 1 finale "Fast Enough," Barry is able to time travel back to the night of his mother's death and say goodbye to her. Gustin's performance is utterly heartbreaking, once again making viewers feel like they're actually witnessing a touching moment between mother and son.

The other times Gustin shines is when he's acting opposite Patton or Tom Cavanaugh, who plays S.T.A.R. founder Harrison Wells... but is secretly Eobard Thawne, aka the Reverse-Flash. Meanwhile, Barry and Iris have one of the better slow-burn romances in superhero television, as they start as childhood friends before acting on their feelings. Seasons 3 and 4 fully lean into this relationship; most of Season 3 has Barry literally racing against time when he witnesses a future where the God of Speed Savitar kills Iris, and Season 4 is about the lead-up to their wedding — followed by how they deal with life as a married couple. On the opposite end, Cavanaugh is equal parts magnetic and sinister whenever he plays Thawne — and the sheer fury Gustin brings in their scenes together helps sell one of DC Comics' most iconic rivalries.

‘The Flash’ Led to the Birth of the Arrowverse – and Even More Superheroes on The CW