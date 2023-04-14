The Flash is set to run into theatres very soon to mark the end of the now-defunct DCEU. The Andy Muschietti-helmed feature looks exciting and the first trailer breathed fire into a movie that was losing fans’ attention. Billed as one of Warner Bros Discovery’s major theatrical releases the movie will break open the multiverse to pave the way for James Gunn’s DC Universe. As the release date for the feature approaches the studio is teasing fans further with new looks with a promise of high-octane action.

A new TV spot highlights some pivotal moments from the upcoming feature. In a montage of shots, we see Barry running through the speed force, another shot of Supergirl taking flight, and hammering it in is a dejected look of Michael Keaton’s Batman, kneeling down on the ground. The long-awaited movie seems quite interesting with this teaser, though what the story entails remains to be seen.

The Turbulent Making of The Flash

The Flash movie has been in making for a long time first conceived for Zack Snyder’s extended DC Universe. The movie really took on when Muschietti was brought on board to helm, even when finished, it saw several delays due to the pandemic. But the problems didn’t stop there as the movie's star Miller was charged with multiple legal issues offscreen.

The road to making the Flash has been a difficult one but the new glimpses promise the wait was worth it. With two Batman and a Supergirl in the feature and a story spanning the multiverse, the fans of the character are in for a treat. In the upcoming feature, Barry's attempt to save his family unsurprisingly alters the future, and he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned. This time, Barry has to get a different Batman out of retirement to “save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows.”

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, as well as Ben Affleck reprises his DCEU role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can check out the TV Spot below: