Fans don't have to wait too long before The Flash races into theaters this summer. As anticipation for the upcoming DC film continues to gain momentum, the official Twitter Movies account has revealed an exclusive featurette, which centers on Supergirl, who makes her grand appearance on the big screen.

“I think the thing that got me most excited about being a part of The Flash was just playing a superhero,” said Sasha Calle, who plays the character. “I remember graduating college, and I did a vision board, and Gal Gadot is on there as Wonder Woman. And now I feel really blessed that I am playing Supergirl. I wish I would have had a hero like the Supergirl we’ve created when I was little. She is a badass.”

Alongside Calle’s comments, the featurette showcases plenty of action-packed footage, indicating that Supergirl may be a standout character in a film full of multiverse crossovers. However, the biggest highlight from the featurette is Calle's emotional reaction to landing the role of the character, which was revealed to her by director Andy Muschietti himself. With an emotional attachment to the character, Calle's performance as Supergirl could serve as one of the most memorable moments in the upcoming film.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Flash Will Feature The Return of Classic Characters to the Big Screen

Supergirl will only be one of many characters featured in the upcoming film as The Flash is also set to feature the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Keaton previously played the character over 30 years ago with the release of Batman Returns, but he won’t be the only Batman in the film as Ben Affleck is set to reprise his rendition of the character as well. However, with time travel playing a significant role in the story, long-deceased characters are set to make a comeback, with General Zod, played by Michael Shannon, returning alongside Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Details remain under wraps, but Muschietti does assure that plenty of surprises are in store for fans. If early reactions to the film are any indication, DC may have another potential hit on their hands.

With tickets now on sale, The Flash races into theaters on June 16. Check out the official featurette for the upcoming film below.