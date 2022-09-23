Since 1998, the website Rotten Tomatoes has been aggregating top critics' movie reviews and turning them into the Tomatometer, a score that reflects the percentage of critics who liked a given film.

Only a select group of amazing films have achieved the top honor of Rotten Tomatoes: Landing a perfect 100% on the Tomatometer. From silent film classics like Charles Chaplin's The Kid to landmarks of the animation genre like Toy Story, the flawless club of Rotten Tomatoes definitely deserve your attention.

Get Those Tissues Ready! — 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

One of the first films of the highly acclaimed Studio Ghibli, Grave of the Fireflies sees a teenager having to care for his little sister during WWII after a terrible bombing by the Allies destroys their house.

This devastating film is often counted among the saddest ever made, and once the credits (and tears!) start rolling, it's not hard to see why. The relationship between the two main characters is incredibly moving, the animation is a gorgeous accompaniment to the poignant story, and the ending can leave no heart untouched.

The Grandfather of Movie Monsters — 'Frankenstein' (1931)

When it comes to classic Hollywood movie monsters, few are as iconic as the one from Frankenstein, an adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel where a scientist creates a monster from various posthumous remains.

Though its age has started to show in some aspects, this classic monster film still remains one of critics and audiences' favorites. It's macabre, imaginative, passionately made, and it features in Boris Karloff's monster one of the finest performances in the genre's history.

A Killer Classic German Film — 'M' (1931)

Yet another 1931 classic, legendary Austrain director Fritz Lang's German masterpiece M is a crime thriller about a children-hunting serial killer who suddenly becomes the focus of a massive Berlin police manhunt.

The importance of German cinema to the evolution of the artform cannot be overlooked, and M was one of the most influential films to ever come out of the country. It's a magnificently made precursor to the noir and thriller genres, with phenomenal directing and performances.

Charles Chaplin's Best Work? — 'The Kid' (1921)

Chaplin was one of the most important voices in early cinema, and some (including critics, apparently) say that his funniest and best-made feature film was actually his first: The Kid, about a tramp who cares for a boy after he's abandoned as a newborn.

Chaplin was a master of his craft, and it's abundantly clear in The Kid. His slapstick comedy is polished, idiosyncratic, and absolutely hysterical. Couple this with a beautifully poignant story about fatherhood, and you have one of the most emotionally moving films of the 1920s.

The Magic of What Might Be — 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

One of the highest-rated movie franchises on Rotten Tomatoes, Richard Linklater's wonderful Before trilogy began with Before Sunrise, a romantic drama about a young American man and a young French woman who spend a day together in Vienna, talking about all sorts of topics and slowly falling love.

Although it's especially enriched when considered as a package deal with its two sequels, Before Sunrise is on its own right an experience like no other. Gorgeously written and carried by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy's magnetic performances, it's the perfect romantic movie for those that think they don't like the genre.

You've Got a Friend in Rotten Tomatoes — 'Toy Story' (1995)

Pixar's Toy Story, about two toys who have to learn to put aside their differences in order to return to their owner, was the first entirely computer-animated feature film, and it lives up to that achievement.

The effort put into this movie is noticeable and an absolute delight. The world feels vivid and lived-in, the characters are all colorful and engaging, the story is simple yet full of emotion and excitement, and the third act is fantastic. It was an outstanding achievement back in its time and it still feels equally amazing today. It was Pixar's first feature film and it still remains one of their best.

An Unsettling World That Is Losing Faith — 'Stalker' (1979)

In this Soviet sci-fi masterpiece, there is a city called the Zone where the laws of physics are victim to frequent anomalies. A guide takes two men into the Zone, to a room that can grant visitors' innermost desire.

Stalker happens to be the most acclaimed film of Andrei Tarkovsky's flawless career, and it definitely deserves that title. Its visuals are mistifying and enveloping, its story is fascinating, and—like all of Tarkovsky's movies—it contains a myriad of profound and philosophical themes to meditate on once the credits roll.

The Ultimate Feel-Good Movie — 'Singin' In the Rain' (1952)

Watching Singin' in the Rain is like having a bowl of warm, delicious soup in a gloomy and rainy day. It's a delightfully fun musical about a Hollywood silent film production company who make a difficult transition to sound.

It's next to impossible to not enjoy this movie. The musical numbers are boisterous, iconic, and a ton of fun; the performances are both hilarious and endearing; and although it may feel simple and episodic, the story is so enjoyable, joyous, and sweet that it makes it easy to decipher why this is such a widely beloved film.

The Larger-Than-Life Heroes of a Small Town — 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

One of the most commonly imitated stories in cinema is that of Seven Samurai, Akira Kurosawa's ultimate masterpiece about a team of samurai who aid a small village by protecting them from vicious bandits.

With Kurosawa's elegant directing, an incredibly dedicated cast, and an ensemble of vibrant and memorable characters, Seven Samurai makes sure that audiences' eyes are glued to the screen throughout every second of the 3-and-a-half-hour runtime.

No Angry Critics — '12 Angry Men' (1957)

12 Angry Men lasts a little over 97 minutes, is relatively simple, and takes place almost entirely in a single location. Yet this Sidney Lumet masterpiece about a juror trying to convince his peers of a young man's innocence is one of the most thematically sprawling and narratively rich films ever.

The story is riveting, the characters are compelling, and the themes are thought-provoking. 12 Angry Men magnificently explores the human spirit in unparalleled ways, with excellent directing and flawless writing. It is undoubtedly worthy of having a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

