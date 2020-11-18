Kaley Cuoco stars in HBO Max mystery The Flight Attendant and you can watch the first episode for free right now.

You can get a head start on Kaley Cuoco's new show The Flight Attendant because HBO Max has released the first episode for free. Whether you're curious about Cuoco's first post-The Big Bang Theory project or you're looking for something new to watch but unsure if you want to commit or you don't have an HBO Max subscription, this is the perfect option for you. Here's how you can watch right now.

On Wednesday, HBO Max announced the first episode of The Flight Attendant would be free to watch through the HBO Max site as well as YouTube. The show follows Cassandra Bowden (Cuoco), a flight attendant by day and party girl by night who, following a thrilling night with a passenger (Michiel Huisman) she meets on one of her international flights, wakes up next to find him dead in bed in their hotel room. Over the course of The Flight Attendant's eight episodes, we'll watch as Cassandra tries to evade murder charges while enlisting the help of her friends to figure out who actually murdered her casual fling.

Image via HBO Max

In addition to Cuoco and Huisman, The Flight Attendant boasts a stellar cast including Rosie Perez, Nolan Gerard Funk, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, and Merle Dandridge. Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

The first episode arrives just one week before The Flight Attendant releases its first three episodes on HBO Max. Following the show's streaming debut, the premiere episodes will air on HBO, on demand, and select streaming platforms starting Friday, November 27 at 10 a.m. ET/PT. Following its November 26 premiere, The Flight Attendant will release new episodes in this structure: Two new episodes arrive on December 3, followed by two new episodes on December 10, and the season finale with air on December 17.

The Flight Attendant Episode 1 is now free to stream and you can watch below. The Flight Attendant premieres with its first three episodes on HBO Max on November 26. For more, read our review of The Flight Attendant and get even more HBO Max updates here.

'The Flight Attendant' Review: An Engaging Black Comic Mystery with Some Minor Turbulence The Flight Attendant is a darkly funny murder yarn boosted into the stratosphere by a strong performance from star Kaley Cuoco.

Share Share Tweet Email

Tahirah Sharif on Filming 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' With Hidden Ghosts Lurking Everywhere Plus: How she and Oliver Jackson-Cohen developed their complicated relationship.