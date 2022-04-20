Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. Finally arriving after a year away, the HBO Max hit series The Flight Attendant is back. The comedy-infused thriller that gives an homage to the many Alfred Hitchcock films full of blondes immersed in espionage and murder is returning for another round of adventure. Based upon the novel under the same name written by Chris Bohjalian, the series stars Kaley Cuoco as New York-based flight attendant Cassandra “Cassie” Bowden, and her whole life is turned upside down after she has a one-night stand with a passenger on one of her flights to Bangkok. An alcoholic since adolescence, she awakens from her blackout to find the man dead in the bed next to her and then goes on a hunt for the killer across New York City, Rome, and funeral homes.

The first season found critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base with many praising its combination of dark humor, acting, and odes to old-fashioned spy novels and crime caper films. Season 2 is about to land on HBO Max, and there’s much to go over before we touch down. With more cloak-and-dagger acts, flight attendants on the run, and murder on the way, here's everything you need to know about Season 2.

Watch The Flight Attendant Season 2's Trailer

The Season 2 trailer finds Cassie living a sober life in the sunny hills of Los Angeles, California. Moonlighting as an asset for the CIA while continuing to work as a flight attendant, she’s attempting to get her life back in order after it was left in shambles at the end of Season 1. While struggling to maintain her sobriety, she gets sucked into another crime caper after witnessing a murder that leads to an international spy adventure where she once again finds herself at the center of a dangerous investigation.

The trailer is also seeing double, with the debut of a Cassie look-alike who’s trying to frame Cassie with murder. In another homage to many Hitchcock films such as Vertigo, Cassie works to uncover the look alike's identity while solving the actual murder. Amongst all the chaos, Cassie runs into a now-on-the-run Megan in Iceland where she’s in hiding working as a bartender. Still wanted by the CIA for committing treason, she’s looking for a way out while being hunted by two bounty hunters courtesy of the North Koreans.

Making her big debut in the trailer is a drunk, on the verge of a mental breakdown version of Cassie in Cassie’s mind, officially taking over the spot that Alex Sokolov held throughout Season 1. All the series' favorites are also back in action throughout the Season 2 trailer including Annie, Max, Shane, and Davey with the addition of Sharon Stone appearing as Casey’s mother, Lisa Bowden.

When and Where to Watch The Flight Attendant Season 2's Premiere

The Flight Attendant Season 2 is premiering Thursday, April 21, 2022, with two episodes, “Seeing Double” and “Mushrooms, Tasers, and Bears, Oh My!” on HBO Max. The next two episodes, “The Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival is Lovely This Time of Year” and “Blue Sincerely Reunion” will arrive a week later on Thursday, April 28. Afterward, one episode will air weekly with the finale set to drop on May 26. The season will contain eight episodes in total.

What Happened in The Flight Attendant Season 1?

Meet Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant for Imperial Airlines who guzzles down mini vodka bottles like water while serving passengers and checking tickets. A disheveled New Yorker who spends her nights off at bars and going home with strangers, she arrives hungover for a flight headed for Bangkok, and the events that follow change her life forever.

Working with her flight attendant crew which consists of Megan Briscoe (Rosie Perez), Shane Evans (Griffin Matthews), and Jada Harris (Yasha Jackson), Cassie's stationed in the first-class section on the fight and meets the handsome Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) in seat 3C. After a rendezvous in the bathroom, he takes her out on a date in Bangkok that involves more drinking which leads Cassie to blackout. When she wakes up in the morning in their hotel room in bed, she finds Alex dead beside her with his throat slit, and she quickly cleans up the crime scene and flees in a panic.

Central Murder Mystery: Who Killed Alex Sokolov?

What follows is a chaotic murder mystery as Cassie attempts to find out what really happened to Alex while being the FBI’s prime suspect and international criminals’ next target. A very good detective in addition to being a flight attendant, Cassie’s drinking makes solving the case increasingly difficult. Cassie eventually discovers that Alex’s affluent New York City family launders money and committed various criminal acts, and Alex rebelled by stealing their money in hopes of doing something good rather than staying with his corrupt family. He hid all the cryptic codes and accounts in the book Crime and Punishment which Cassie discovers at the end of the season, leading her to discover where all the stolen money is.

Supporting Characters: Annie, Miranda, Megan, and More

Various friends and foes help Cassie along the way, including her best friend Annie Mouradian (Zosia Mamet). A hotshot lawyer, she tries to help Cassie wade into the shark-infested water where FBI agents and criminals wait, but it's a lost cause as Cassie ends up doing whatever she wants anyway. Their friendship goes through various obstacles, particularly when Cassie sucks Annie’s boyfriend and hacker Max (Deniz Akdeniz) into her hunt for answers which results in him getting hit by a car during one of their spy missions. Cassie also seeks help from the ever-evasive Miranda played by Michelle Gomez. A hitwoman hired by the criminal Victor to find where Alex hid the money, she starts off as an enemy of Cassie’s only to end up working alongside her as they set out to solve the crime.

Over the course of the season, Cassie also meets a man named Buckley (Colin Woodell) at a New York club, and the two begin a fling that proves deadly. Claiming to be an out-of-work actor, Buckley is revealed to be the criminal mastermind behind the Alex Sokolov murder and is the one who killed him in Bangkok. Cassie and Miranda hatch a plan to catch him by flying to Rome where they know he’ll follow, and the dramatic conclusion comes in Cassie’s hotel room where she stabs Buckley in the leg and her co-flight attendant Shane bursts into the room by shooting Buckley, revealing in the process that he works for the CIA. While that solves Alex’s murder, there are still other important characters and plots that occurred around the messy mystery in Season 1.

What to Expect in The Flight Attendant Season 2?

While Season 2 is a massive departure from Season 1 as it left New York City and arrived in Los Angeles, many elements will be returning. There’s a new murder for Cassie to obsess over, only this time it comes with the territory. As she works for the CIA, she falls deeper into a rabbit hole full of professional criminals, bounty hunters, and look-alikes while trying to solve a crime that takes her all around the world.

The series is also shaking things up with the fact that Cassie has joined Alcoholic Anonymous and is attempting to carve a brighter path toward the future while atoning for her past. With the support of her friend Annie, new CIA co-worker Shane, and her brother Davey, Cassie has a lot to juggle in the upcoming season as she attempts to hold onto her sanity while catching yet another killer.

Cassie and Annie's Relationship

By the end of the first season, Annie and Cassie have made up after their rift in the aftermath of Max’s accident. In the final episode, the two meet in a diner where Cassie reveals she’s become sober and shows Annie her chip from Alcoholics Anonymous. As of now, Annie has not rescinded her resignation from her law firm, but it’s hard to believe that she’ll stay away for long as Cassie is sure to become entangled with more crimes and questionable lawbreaking deeds in Season 2.

The Flight Attendants: Megan and Shane

Poor Megan, she’s in over her head. While she seems like a sweet flight attendant who bosses Cassie around in addition to being an underappreciated mother and wife, something much more sinister is going on underneath the service. In Season 1, Megan begins committing acts of corporate espionage by stealing information from her husband Bill’s (Terry Serpico) work computer and placing spy software on it, courtesy of the North Korean government. After his work discovers there’s a bug on his computer, Bill begins to suspect Megan of committing the crime, and she ends the season by going on the run in Rome from both the U.S. Government and North Koreans.

It’s in Rome during the final showdown against Buckley that flight attendant Shane saves the day when he invades Cassie’s hotel room and shoots Buckley, which then leads to his arrest. Shane reveals to Cassie that he works for the CIA, and he became a flight attendant for Imperial Airlines to monitor Megan’s interactions with the North Koreans. Now that she’s committed treason and gone on the run, rest assured both Shane and Cassie will work on trying to find her next season.

Who's in the Cast of The Flight Attendant Season 2?

Many of the main and recurring cast members of The Flight Attendant will be returning in Season 2. That includes Kaley Cuoco as Cassandra “Cassie” Bowden, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, Denis Akdeniz as Max, T.R. Knight as Davey Bowden, Yasha Jackson as Jada Harris, and Audrey Grace Marshall as young Cassie Bowden.

There are several exciting new actors touching down to play tasty criminals and bitter family members in the upcoming season of The Flight Attendant. Most notable is the casting of actress Sharon Stone in the role of Cassie and Davey’s mother, Lisa Bowden. Lisa has been estranged from Cassie due to her years of alcoholism and has no interest in repairing the relationship now that Cassie is sober and seeking to mend mistakes she's made in the past. Stone most recently starred in the first season of the Netflix original series, Ratched, in addition to being one of the biggest movie stars in the 90s with film credits that include Basic Instinct and Casino.

Other new cast members in regular roles include Mo McRae as CIA Agent Benjamin Berry, Callie Hernandez as the hot-tempered Bounty Hunter Gabrielle Diaz, and JJ Soria as Esteban Diaz, Gabrielle's partner and boyfriend, who also runs hot where his emotions as concerned. New recurring cast members include Margaret Cho, Mae Martin, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Santiago Cabrera.

