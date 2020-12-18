Don’t call it a limited series anymore — The Flight Attendant Season 2 is happening! HBO Max announced today it has ordered a second season of its most popular original series yet, continuing the adventures of Flight attendant Cassie Bowden as played by Kaley Cuoco. Based on the book of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, the first season told the story of a flight attendant who wakes up after a one-night stand to find her partner with his throat slit in the bed. Instead of calling the police, she cleans it up and runs away, setting into motion a terrifically compelling murder mystery.

The show brilliantly blended Hitchcock mystery and some fun with a sobering story of an alcoholic in denial who’s forced to confront herself – all while trying to stay alive. This is the rare limited series where I feel like there’s still a lot of runway (zing!) to go, and am incredibly excited to see where Season 2 goes.

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” said executive producer and star Kaley Cuoco. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

One big question looming is whether Alex, played by Michiel Huisman, will be back. Alex played a central role in Season 1 as a physical manifestation in Cassie’s mind, but by the season’s end she said a tearful goodbye as she had finally faced down her demons and was on the road to recovery.

When Collider’s own Liz Shannon Miller spoke with showrunner Steve Yockey recently, he said a potential Season 2 would probably not bring Alex back and would instead move Cassie’s story forward:

“I think by the time she gets to the end, when she's walking through the mind palace, and each of the rooms are shutting off behind her, that when she sees the book there on the end and then the lights cut out before she can actually pick it up, I think she's sort of come to the end of the Alex Sokoloff portion of her life and that includes sort of wrestling with the Crime and Punishment aspect.”

Yockey added that The Flight Attendant Season 2 would be another Cassie-bound adventure, like “the next book” in a series, and noted they will likely move on from the "mind palace" as they called it. So while Huisman is probably not returning as a series regular, expect more adventures with Cuoco.

