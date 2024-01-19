The Big Picture The Flight Attendant canceled after two seasons on Max, disappointing fans of the Kaley Cuoco series.

The show, based on a novel, followed a reckless flight attendant's journey to clear her name after waking up next to a dead body.

In the second season, Cassie gets recruited by the CIA and uncovers a bigger conspiracy, providing thrilling twists for viewers.

There will be no more taking to the skies for Kaley Cuoco. Her starring series The Flight Attendant has been canceled at Max after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The second season was released on Warner Bros. Discovery's flagship streaming service in 2022, and while the studio had been considering a third season, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the executives ultimately decided against it.

The Flight Attendant was based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. It starred Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a reckless, alcoholic flight attendant who appears to care more about using her job to party with passengers than serve them during their flights. The first season, which covered the novel in its entirety, followed Cassie after she woke up next to a dead body in Bangkok with no memory of how she got there. Cassie must try and clear her name of the man's murder while avoiding the authorities and trying to patch her life back together.

The second season, which was based on original scripts from HBO, saw Cassie get recruited as an asset for the CIA while at the same time trying to settle down in a new life in Los Angeles. When she begins having visions of her past self and run-ins with international foes, Cassie begins to believe that there may be more at stake than her career as a flight attendant. Beyond Cuoco, The Flight Attendant also starred Zosia Mamet, Michiel Huisman, Michelle Gomez, Miranda Croft, T.R. Knight, Rosie Perez, Cheryl Hines, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria, and more.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime. I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons," Cuoco said in a statement. "Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."

'The Flight Attendant' Was a Surprise hit for Max

Given that the show was based on a novel, The Flight Attendant was initially conceived as a limited series covering only the events of the book. However, the series quickly became a smash hit for the streaming service, forcing showrunners to begin developing a second season. The Flight Attendant saw Cuoco earn a pair of Emmy nominations, and the series itself earned an Emmy nod for best comedy for its first season.

The Flight Attendant was executive produced by Cuoco alongside series creator Steve Yockey, the latter of whom is still staying busy with an overall deal at Warner Bros. "The Flight Attendant was a true passion project, and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning," Yockey said in a statement. "Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list."

The Flight Attendant is currently streaming on Max.

