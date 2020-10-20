‘The Flight Attendant’ Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Leads HBO Max Murder Mystery Thriller

HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer for The Flight Attendant, a new limited series murder mystery thriller that will debut in November and complete its run in December. The series stars Kaley Cuoco as a flight attendant who wakes up after a one-night stand to find that the man she met (played by Haunting of Hill House star Michiel Huisman) had his throat slashed. Instead of immediately calling the police, however, she covers it up, which sets into motion a thriller in which she’s trying to find the killer while also trying to avoid suspicion.

The trailer is certainly a bit Hitchcockian but with a darkly comedic twist – almost a little like Paul Feig’s underrated Blake Lively/Anna Kendrick thriller A Simple Favor. It looks pretty fun! It’s based on a book by Chris Bohjalian, and I imagine the promise of a limited series with a conclusive ending will be of interest to many.

The show is going to be rolling out super quickly. It’s only eight episodes in length, with the first three dropping on Thanksgiving Day and then two episodes being released weekly after that. The finale will air on December 17th, and the show is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter.

So yeah, I’m definitely in for this one. Especially given the quality of what HBO Max has released thus far. The romantic comedy Love Life was super compelling, and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves is maybe the weirdest show I’ve ever seen. And that’s not to mention the fantastic library of genuinely great (and old!) films that HBO Max has to offer.

Check out the Fight Attendant trailer below. Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me) directs and executive produces the first two episodes. The series also stars Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffing Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk. The first three episodes premiere on HBO Max on November 26th.