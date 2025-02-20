The Flip Off is to headlines as a fly is to a light. With so much of the conversation revolving around Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s divorce, as well as the competitive dynamic between Christina and her first ex, Tarek El Moussa, Christina’s second ex-husband was feeling left out. So, she brought him right in on the reality series! To keep things juicy, and honest, Chrisinta invited Ant Anstead to judge the guest bedroom challenge, the fourth battle in the competition. If you thought the premiere was spicy, well buckle up!

Through his appearance, we were able to learn much about the status of the former couple, how he reacted when she revealed she was getting a third divorce, and how co-parenting their son, Hudson, has changed their dynamic. But the episode's biggest surprise was learning the history between Ex #1 and Ex #2. The Flip Off has proven that the show may be rooted in home renovation, but the intrigue is the docufollow element tied to the lives of its stars.

Christina and Ant Find Resolution Through Pain on 'The Flip Off'