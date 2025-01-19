Christina Haack and her ex-husband, Josh Hall, haven't had a great time getting a divorce. The two were meant to star in the show The Flip Off together with Haack's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather El Moussa. After Haack and Hall split, it was announced that Hall would no longer be on the show. Since then, they've gone back and forth about their divorce, and now Haack has shared her disgust over how Hall is dealing with their situation.

The two started to fight again after Haack told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM radio show that Hall “doesn’t want to do mediation.” She also claimed that Hall didn't have a job, and she gave him money to keep up with his lifestyle. “He drives a Bentley, so [he’s] pulling a lot of chicks,” Hall said. In response to her comments, Hall's representatives spoke to Us Weekly and said that Haack should focus on "her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh." The statement from Hall then went on to quote Mariah Carey lyrics, and asked Haack why she was "so obsessed" with Hall.

In response, Haack posted on her Instagram story about Hall's statement and wrote: “I just threw up in my mouth." She went on to mock the use of the Carey song and said it was a new low for Hall. “Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low…even for you. Trust me idgaf about Josh’s life." She completed it by calling out Hall's move. “I do however care about his bts [behind the scenes] tactics,” she wrote. “Narcissism at its finest.”

Josh Hall Is Already Seeing Someone

Hall's team is using Haack's new relationship against her, but Hall is reportedly also dating someone, model Stephanie Gabrys. It is rumored that Haack is with CEO Chris Larocca, but she has not confirmed it. During Haack's talk with Lewis, she said that she was happy that her and Hall did not have children together. Hall's further statement insinuated that Haack was using her ex to try and get people to watch her new show. "Hall is not available for comment, as he’s continuing to live his life in the present and celebrating his beautiful new girlfriend’s birthday. With that said, it’s sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show."

You can see Christina Haack on her show, The Flip Off, streaming on Max.

