At this point in time, it's safe to say that you're well aware that the marriage between Christina Haack and Josh Hall was riddled with drama and trauma. As documented in the first episode of The Flip Off, viewers were given the opportunity to peek behind the curtain into their complicated relationship. It was clear there were red flags illuminated on the show. But for Christina, was there a specific red flag that brought down their relationship?

Dating a famous face may not be the easiest thing for a civilian. With their lives scrutinized by fans and tabloids, being in the public eye can cause an additional strain on any relationship. Through Christina's dictation of their downfall, one of the biggest red flags for her was the way he treated her. But it was amplified when her children spoke out about it. After that, an explosive expletive-laden fight combined with middle fingers ended their marriage. Perhaps his behavior would never have been seen as a red flag had her children not opened her eyes.

Image via HGTV

In an interview with US Weekly, Christina disclosed the awful truth behind the scenes of what it was like filming with Josh. She said, "It’s much easier to film with someone when you don’t have to go home with them. It’s not usually a good idea to film with a spouse." Which, ironically, is what she did with Tarek El Moussa for years on Flip or Flop. Nevertheless, she said, "Josh was very hard to film with. He didn’t get it. He’d always get upset with me, like 'Oh, my gosh, you did this' or 'You did that.' And I’m like, 'I’m making a TV show.' Ultimately, it was better that he left after episode one because the show would’ve sucked." With this little nugget, it made sense that the timing of the messy split coincided with filming their new series.

On The Flip Off, Christina revealed, “He doesn’t like me, calls me cocky. He thinks I’m arrogant. We both know I’m not cocky or arrogant. I just do work.” And this is what her children saw. So they told her. "Things with Josh have been bad for a long time. Not just kind of bad but bad and the kids literally ask me to leave. They told me he is not nice to me," she said in the premiere. There is likely no one in the world more that Christina loves than her children. Their honesty about the situation gave her cause to separate. Sometimes, individuals in similar relationships are unable to accept these red flags brought up by their children. For Christina to comprehend and take action is extremely commendable. While we don't know how he was with her children, at the end of the day, they are witnessing the mistreatment. They're old enough to understand. They knew that this was not a healthy position for their mother to be in.

Men Have Treated Christina Haack Poorly in the Past