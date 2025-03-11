What Christina Haack said about marriage has fans rejoicing. During the season finale of The Flip Off, where Heather El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa claimed victory, Haack has sworn off marriage. Haack has been married three times, to El Moussa, Ant Anstead, and Joshua Hall, who she is currently battling in a divorce war.

Haack revealed her stance on marriage to Jeff Lewis, who was the guest judge in the season finale. She also briefly discussed her relationship with estranged husband Hall, whom she has accused of stealing her gym equipment during The Flip Off, which Hall had denied. When discussing marriage, Lewis says, “You know, obviously you’re a very attractive, successful woman. I’m sure you’re going to date a lot.…Do we have to marry them all?" Haack responds with, "No, no. No more marriages."

The news comes after she revealed her new relationship with Christopher Larcocca, which surprised many. Her estranged husband, Hall, has also moved on to a new relationship amid their divorce.

‘The Flip Off’ Star’s Divorce Caused Shockwaves