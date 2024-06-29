The Big Picture Heather El Moussa and Christina Hall tease their upcoming show, The Flip Off, with a comedic Instagram skit.

Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall will compete with their respective partners in the new HGTV series.

Both women have experience in real estate TV, with Christina from Flip or Flop and Heather from Selling Sunset.

The Flip Off is still months away, but leave it to Heather El Moussa and Christina Hall to tease the eagerly anxious fans of the reality stars. In the latest Instagram sketch proved that their competitive nature is a big part of their fake feud. In the video, they sang "I Don't F-k With You" by Big Sean and E-40, once again wearing identical outfits. Exiting their luxurious white cars, coming face to face, and swapping expletives, Heather and Christina have captured attention once again. The comedic skit is sure to polarize followers, but all press is good press!

Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are set to reunite in a new HGTV series called The Flip Off. In the series, Tarek and his wife Heather will battle Christina and her husband Josh Hall, as they purchase, flip, and sell a home for the biggest profit. And, of course, bragging rights. To help fans grow excited about the upcoming program, Tarek has occasionally joined his wife and ex-wife as they play off the headline-making controversies over the years.

The History of Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa

Both Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa have had storied careers in the world of real estate and home flipping television. Christina rose to prominence when she starred on Flip or Flop with her now ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Spending 10 seasons on HGTV, the pair worked with one another while dealing with the end of their seven-year marriage while co-parenting their children, Taylor and Brayden. Since the end of Flip or Flop, Christina went on to host Christina on the Coast, which is currently airing on HGTV. Before finding Tarek, Heather El Moussa starred on Selling Sunset. With Tarek, they star on The Flipping El Moussas.

With so much history between Tarek and Christina off camera, for the sake of the kids, the two couples have established a friendly relationship. They have worked through the highs and lows to reach a place where they can bring this new program to life. Over the course of the last few months, the reality stars have played up the family feuds, the similarities of the two women, and Tarek's type in women to help energize and entice future viewers of the show. If this is the new trend, expect more videos in the near future!

All episodes of Fix or Flop are available to stream on Max.

