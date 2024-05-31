The Big Picture The upcoming show, The Flip Off, will feature a competition between exes and their current spouses.

The promotional material for the show has received mixed reactions, with some fans finding it cringeworthy.

Despite the controversies, former Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina continue to promote their new series.

Former Flip or Flop stars and exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are gearing up for their on-screen reunion, but the marketing for their new show isn't being received too well. The latest promo for their HGTV show, The Flip Off, teases an exciting new competition series where the exes, who share two kids, will face off alongside their current spouses, namely Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa and Joshua Hall.

The teaser, posted on Instagram, and now available on YouTube, features El Moussa with his wife and his ex, Christina in a playful coffee shop mix-up. The video ends with the Selling Sunset star walking in on her husband sitting with his ex and pretending to slap him while Tarek El Moussa exclaims, "Well, I guess it is confusing," pointing to how similar both the ladies look. This isn’t the first time the El Moussas and Hall have poked fun at their similarities, though. In early May 2024, the ladies uploaded another viral reel in identical outfits, where they jokingly introduced themselves as each other.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

‘The Flip Off’ Showdown Between Exes And Spouses

Close

Now, while some fans are on board with these jokes, many admitted that the constant comparisons between the two women are extremely cringe. "I’m all for getting along, but this is a bit weird," commented a user on Instagram. "This is getting stupid," another remarked. At the same time, Joshua Hall, who is also a part of it, replied to the post with a facepalm emoji. So, despite the mixed reactions, the reality stars continue to promote the upcoming show.

HGTV first announced Flip or Flop on May 15, 2024, along with the release of the first teaser trailer for the show featuring the El Moussas and The Halls. Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO of US Networks, teased the premise of the show at Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation. Her exact words stated:

“Now, the exes are back — along with their new spouses — for a throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights.”

The Flip Off Reunites Tarek and Christina

The dramatic trailer features Christina Hall in a voiceover, admitting how she never thought she’d be doing something like that. Her ex, on the other hand, shares how this show is “one of the defining moments” of his life.

Since saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, both exes have also launched solo shows on the network. Hall stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country with her husband, Joshua Hall. Meanwhile, El Moussa first headlined Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and now stars in The Flipping El Moussas alongside his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, who is also a model and whom he welcomed a baby with in 2023.

A release date for The Flip Off hasn’t been announced yet, but the show is set to premiere in 2025 with a super-sized two-hour debut on HGTV. Previous seasons of Flip or Flop are available to watch on Max.

Watch on Max