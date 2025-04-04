The Flip Off star Christina Haack has found happiness amid her divorce with new boyfriend Christopher Larocca. With a new boyfriend on the horizon, fans are wondering if he will compete alongside her against the El Moussas in the next season of The Flip Off. In a conversation with Parade, HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa addresses the speculation as he talks of the return of his show Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa.

Season two of The Flip Off has yet to be confirmed, and according to El Moussa, the possibility of Larocca joining the series has yet to turn up in conversation. Despite El Moussa taking a liking to Larocca, he shares that him joining the show would be more “challenging”. As fans have seen, he has a lot of chemistry with his wife and his ex-wife, as they are all experts in this field,field, unlike Larocca.

“Here’s the truth,” he said. “I actually prefer filming with Christina and Heather because they’re both talented at what they do. They’ve both been doing it a long time. So we make a really good time, and we were able to make a lot of good content together, where filming with someone that’s maybe never filmed before, it could be more challenging, right?”

“Christina and I, we filmed together for a very long time on Flip or Flop, well over 100 episodes,” he continues. “My wife, Heather — she and I have been filming for many years together at this point now, too; I think five years — I just think naturally, we have chemistry…and it comes out on screen.”

Who Could Potentially Team Up With Christina Haack on The Flip Off?