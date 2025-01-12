The cast of The Flip Off is spilling the tea about how it feels to work with exes! The new HGTV house flipping reality competition series will feature Christina Haack, her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The trio is now shedding light on the filming experience amid this unusual dynamic.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the cast of The Flip Off, which is featured on the cover story, sat down to talk about all the nitty-gritty behind-the-scenes details of their highly anticipated HGTV show. Heather Rae El Moussa shared how she had reservations before she stepped into the project, wondering if they’d all be able to get along and work together. The Selling Sunset star wondered whether her husband and his ex-wife Haack would gang up against her. The mom of one quipped that they did!

Even Haack was skeptical of whether Rae El Moussa would grow jealous of her dynamic with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa since the duo tend to engage in playful banter. They also shared how El Moussa and Haack used to butt heads a lot, with Rae El Moussa playing mediator. However, despite all the light humor, the trio confessed that filming for The Flip Off was an extremely harmonious experience. The Christina In The Country star takes pride in how they were able to work together peacefully in the following words:

“There have been so many times throughout all of this that I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe we did that.”

Christina Haack Shed Light on Why Joshua Hall Was Difficult to Work With

Looks like filming for The Flip Off wasn’t as harmonious when Joshua Hall was still on board. In the same interview, Christina Haack confessed that filming the HGTV show with her estranged husband was a herculean task. The HGTV house-flipping competition series was initially supposed to star the El Moussas against Haack and Hall, but the latter was kicked off from the show after filing for divorce from Haack in July 2024.

Haack believes filming The Flip Off became much easier after Hall was booted from the show. The mom of three claims that Joshua Hall was insecure about her amicable dynamic with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She recalled instances where she was subject to silent treatment from Hall if she shared a laugh with El Moussa.

The Christina on the Coast star justified that Hall knew what he was signing up for from the get-go. Haack believes that Joshua Hall failed to understand the nuances of reality TV. The Flip or Flop star expressed her disdain for Hall’s behavior on set in the following words:

“There was a rationale there that didn’t make sense. … I’m your wife, and I’m choosing you, but you’re choosing to make my life harder over insecurities.”

The Flip Off premieres on HGTV on January 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour episode. In the meantime, you can stream Flip or Flop on Max.

The Flip Off (2025) Cast Christina Hall , Tarek El Moussa , Heather Rae El Moussa , Josh Hall Main Genre Reality Release Window 2025

